SBI Clerk prelims 2018: SBI Clerk pre admit card released at sbi.co.in, check how to download

SBI Clerk Pre admit card 2018: The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the Clerk preliminary Admit cards at sbi.co.in on June 6. Candidates who are registered to appear for the exam can visit the official website of SBI in order to download their SBI Clerk Prelim Admit Card 2018. No hard copy of the same will be sent by post to the candidates. The SBI Clerk exam will be conducted for selection of candidates for the post of Junior Associates (customer support and sales).

The exam for Clerk Prelims will be conducted on June 23, 24 and 30. Candidates who successfully qualify the prelims exam will be able to appear for the mains examination, the admit card for which will be available from July 23. The mains examination will be conducted on August 5.

SBI Clerk Pre admit card 2018: How to download Clerk Preliminary exam call ticket-

Step 1: Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in

Step 2: Now click on the careers link on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the link that says ‘Hall ticket for RECRUITMENT OF JUNIOR ASSOCIATES’

Step 4: Enter the required details

Step 5: Check the details mentioned on the card and download the same for future.

More about SBI Clerk recruitment 2018: State Bank of India Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) in clerical cadre has 8301 vacancies. Test for knowledge of the opted local language will be conducted after a candidate qualifies the online mains examination but before joining the Bank. Aspirants appearing for the SBI clerk prelim exam should have pursued graduation in any discipline or must be holding any equivalent qualification recognised by the central government.