SBI Clerk Mains Exam 2019 postponed in rain-affected regions

SBI Clerk Mains 2019 Exam which was conducted online on Saturday on August 10th, 2019 had a total 190 questions for 200 marks. Candidates were given 2 hours 30 minutes to complete the exam. Candidates were also given separate timings for each section. It has to be noted that a negative marking of one-fourth mark for every wrong answer will be levied on the candidates.

Those who will clear the SBI Clerk Main Examination will then be called for the Interview round for a total of 8693 vacancies (including special recruitment drive). It is being reported that the total number of candidates who will be chosen for the Interview round will be about three times the number of vacancies. The SBI selection process for the final round is based on the candidate’s aggregate score.

However, due to incessant rains in some regions of the country, the SBI clerk main exam were postponed. These regions included Kolhapur (Maharashtra), Belgaum (Karnataka), and all the exam centres in Kerala. Besides that, it has also been postponed in Srinagar, Jammu and Samba due to unavoidable circumstances.

As per reports, about 90 thousand candidates appeared for the exam across the country and were quizzed on Quantitative Aptitude, General/Financial Awareness, Computer Aptitude, Reasoning Ability and General English.

The result of the SBI Clerk Preliminary exam, which was conducted online in June, was declared on July 23rd, 2019.

As of now, there are no reports of the bank prescribing minimum qualifying marks for individual subject. The merit list will be drawn by the bank state-wise and category wise.

The post of SBI clerk has the starting basic pay set as Rs 13,075 (over Rs 11,000 plus two advance increments admissible to graduates).

Successful candidates who will join the bank as the newly appointed Junior Associates will be on a probation period of 6 months.