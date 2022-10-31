SBI Clerk Admit Card 2022 released for Junior Associates prelims exam scheduled on November 25, download at sbi.co.in

SBI Clerk Admit Card 2022 Download Direct Link: The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the preliminary exam admit card for recruitment to the various posts of Clerks against the advertisement number CRPD/CR/2022-23/15. The candidates who applied for SBI JA Prelims Recruitment 2022 can download their admit card from the official website of SBI – sbi.co.in.

The exam for Junior Associates (Customer Support & Sales) Advertisement No. CRPD/CR/2022-23/15 is scheduled for November 25. The candidates can download SBI Clerk Admit Card 2022 using their credentials on the login page. The candidates can follow the easy steps given below.

Also Read| GPTW study reveals 31% women are working as c-level executives

How and Where to download SBI Clerk Admit Card 2022?

Visit the official website of SBI – sbi.co.in

Click on the notification link that reads ‘SBI Clerk Admit Card 2022’ flashing on the homepage

It will redirect you to the admit card login page of the admit card

The SBI Clerk Admit Card 2022 will be appeared on the screen

Download SBI Clerk Admit Card 2022 and save it for future reference

SBI Clerk Admit Card 2022 Direct Download Link

It should be noted that the link for downloading SBI Clerk Admit Card 2022 would be available till November 25. The candidates have been advised to download SBI Clerk Admit Card 2022 and keep the hard copy of the admit card for future reference. No candidate will be allowed to appear in the exam without the admit card hard copy and identity card. So, the candidates have been advised to follow all the instructions given on the admit card while appearing for the exam.

Also Read| Outside the class: Making engineers more employable

A total of 5486 vacancies of Junior Associates (Customer Support and Sales) positions will be recruited through this recruitment process. The selection process involves the prelims, mains and interview round for the above posts. All those who will qualify in the prelims exam will be called for the mains round.