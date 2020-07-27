SBI Circle Based Officer Recruitment 2020: Check salary, DA, HRA and other allowances, eligibility, age limit

Check SBI circle based officer CBO recruitment 2020 details.

SBI circle based officer recruitment 2020: The State Bank of India has invited applications for recruitment of circle-based officers (CBO). The online registration and payment of fees can be done from today till August 8, 2020. There are total 3850 vaccancies for CBO. You can check the official notification (and PDF) for the SBI CBO recruitment at https://www.sbi.co.in/web/careers. The selection for CBO will be based on shortlisting and interview.

The selected candidates will be posted in the Circle of that State against whose vacancy they are selected. As per the notification, candidature of the applicant will be considered only against the vacancies in the State for which he/ she has applied/ opted. Merit list will be drawn State wise, category wise. The state-wise total vacancies are:

Gujarat: 750

Karnataka: 750

Chhattisgarh: 104

Tamil Nadu: 550

Telangana: 550

Rajasthan: 300

Maharashtra (excluding Mumbai): 517

Goa: 33

SBI circle based officer: Eligibility

Essential Academic Qualifications:

Graduation in any discipline from a recognised University or any equivalent qualification recognised as such by the Central Government.

Age Limit: (As on 01.08.2020): Not above 30 years as on 01.08.2020 i.e. candidates must have been born not earlier than 02.08.1990.

Experience: Minimum 2 years’ experience (as on 01.08.2020) as an officer in any Scheduled Commercial Bank or any Regional Rural Bank.

Local Language: Candidates applying for vacancies of a State have to produce 10th or 12 th standard mark sheet/ certificate evidencing having studied the specific local language of the applied State as one of the subjects.

SBI circle based officer: Who cannot apply

Candidates with record of default in repayment of loans/ credit card dues and/ or against whose name adverse report of CIBIL or other external agencies are available are not eligible for appointment. Also, candidates against whom there is/ are adverse report regarding character & antecedents, moral turpitude are not eligible to apply for the post.

SBI circle based officer Salary

The official notification said, “Initial emolument of selected candidates will be in the scale of JMGS-I ( 23700-980/7-30560-1145/2-32850-1310/7-42020), at the start of the scale i.e. 23,700/- plus one increment for each completed year of service rendered in officer cadre in the Scheduled Commercial Bank and Regional Rural Bank, as on 01.08.2020. The official will also be eligible for D.A, H.R.A/ Lease rental, C.C.A, Medical and other allowances & perquisites as per rules in force from time to time.”