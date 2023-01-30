SBI CBO Results 2022 announced – How to check at sbi.co.in

In a good news for a large number of waiting candidates, State Bank of India (SBI) on Monday announced the result of the online exam that was conducted for the post of Circle Based Officer (CBO), on December 4, 2022. Candidates looking to check their results can do so at the official website sbi.co.in.

While the next stage of the recruitment process is yet to be announced, the bank has shared a list of shortlisted candidates with their roll numbers. The shortlisted candidate will have to appear for the interview round. It may be noted that this round will be of 50 marks, and in order to qualify candidates will be required to clear the minimum marks, as decided by the bank.

Here’s how candidates can download the list from the official website:

* Candidates must first visit the official website of the bank sbi.co.in’

* After this they are required to click on the link saying, “RECRUITMENT OF CIRCLE BASED OFFICERS’”

* Now, they will be required to fill up details including roll numbers’

* A PDF file will now appear.

* Candidates will now be required to download the same and check their name.

* Last but not the least, candidates are advised to keep the downloaded list safely with themselves.

Earlier in November 2022, the bank had invited applications for specialist cadre officers’ posts. The invited jobs were on the regular as well as contractual basis. Those candidates who were interested to apply were asked to do the same through the official website sbi.co.in. Invited applications were for 65 posts and had the time till December 12, 2022 to apply.

Of the total 65 posts, the bank had invited applications to fill up 55 posts of managers. While the minimum age of candidates was 25, the maximum age limit was 35. Age relaxation was also provided as per the government’s norms. The notification had also said that those candidates who are selected will be posted anywhere across the country.