  • MORE MARKET STATS

SBI Apprentice Result 2021: Results declared at sbi.co.in for 6100 Posts–here’s how to download

By: |
November 03, 2021 7:27 PM

The final selection would be based on whether the candidate has qualified the proficiency test of the selected local language.

SBI Apprentice Result 2021The selection will also be based on the verification of documents and information provided by the candidate

SBI Apprentice Result 2021: The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the final results for the SBI Apprentice exam. Those who appeared for the test can check their results on the official website: www.sbi.co.in.

The exam was held at multiple centers across the country to fill 6,100 vacancies, The exam was held on September 17 and 20. Candidates can now download/access their results with the help of their registered login credentials–roll number, registration number and date of birth.

Related News

SBI Apprentice Result 2021: Here’s how to access/download result

  • Visit the official website: https://sbi.co.in/
  • Go to the ‘Careers’ section
  • Now open the ‘Latest Announcement’ tab
  • Click on the link: ‘Engagement of Apprentices under Apprentice Act, Final result’
  • Fill in the required details
  • The result will appear. You can now save the result for future reference.

SBI Apprentice Result 2021: Selection

The final selection would be based on whether the candidate has qualified the proficiency test of the selected local language. The selection will also be based on the verification of documents and information provided by the candidate. A medical checkup of candidates (shortlisted ones) will be carried out.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. JOBS
  3. SBI Apprentice Result 2021 Results declared at sbi.co.in for 6100 Posts–here’s how to download
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

US Stock Market

View All

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Over 50 pc of workforce likely to return to offices thrice per week by January: Nasscom-Indeed report
25 tips on how to switch careers in the Pandemic Time
3Building the right HR strategy for retaining top talent through strong employment branding