SBI Apprentice Result 2021: Results declared at sbi.co.in for 6100 Posts–here’s how to download

The selection will also be based on the verification of documents and information provided by the candidate

SBI Apprentice Result 2021: The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the final results for the SBI Apprentice exam. Those who appeared for the test can check their results on the official website: www.sbi.co.in.

The exam was held at multiple centers across the country to fill 6,100 vacancies, The exam was held on September 17 and 20. Candidates can now download/access their results with the help of their registered login credentials–roll number, registration number and date of birth.

SBI Apprentice Result 2021: Here’s how to access/download result

Visit the official website: https://sbi.co.in/

Go to the ‘Careers’ section

Now open the ‘Latest Announcement’ tab

Click on the link: ‘Engagement of Apprentices under Apprentice Act, Final result’

Fill in the required details

The result will appear. You can now save the result for future reference.

SBI Apprentice Result 2021: Selection

The final selection would be based on whether the candidate has qualified the proficiency test of the selected local language. The selection will also be based on the verification of documents and information provided by the candidate. A medical checkup of candidates (shortlisted ones) will be carried out.