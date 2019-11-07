SBI apprentice result 2019 announced: Check at sbi.co.in | All you need to know

SBI apprentice result 2019: Candidates will be selected on the basis of performance in the online written exam as well as the test of the local language.

SBI apprentice result 2019: The wait is over for thousands of candidates as the State Bank on India (SBI) has announced results for the exam that was conducted on October 23 to recruit apprentices. Those looking to check their results may log on to the official website sbi.co.in. The bank is looking to fill up 700 posts.

“The Provisionally Selected Candidates are being advised by way of SMS separately. Please await further instructions from SBI Local Head Office of your applied State,” a notification issued by SBI stated.

In case an applicant finds it tough to check results on the official website, he/she may check the same at other official websites — nsdcindia.org/apprenticeship, apprenticeshipindia.org, bfsissc.com or bank.sbi/careers.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of performance in the online written exam as well as the test of the local language. Here’s how candidates may check their results:

1. Applicants may visit official website sbi.co.in

2. After clicking on the official website, they may click on the ‘careers’ section that is there on the home page.

3. Soon, a new page will open.

4. Candidates may now click on ‘apprenticeship result’ under ‘latest news’

5. Now, a pdf file will open, that will have roll numbers of provisionally qualified candidates.

Recently, the bank invited applications for a number of posts at the official website sbi.co.in. Those who were interested were advised to apply at the official website. The application process which started on October 15, continued till November 6.

Applications were invited for a number of posts including Specialist Cadre Officer posts on regular/ contract basis.

As per the notification, candidates would be selected through shortlisting and the interview. The shortlisting parameters would be decided by the Shortlisting Committee.

The bank will prepare the merit list in descending order on the basis of scores that are obtained in the interview. In case of identical marks, those who qualify will be ranked as per their age in descending order in the merit list.