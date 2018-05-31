SBI Admit Card 2018: How to download clerk prelims exam call letter

The SBI Clerk Prelim entrance examination is being conducted for recruitment of Junior Associates (Customer Support & Sales).

SBI admit card 2018: The State Bank of India is expected to release the Clerk preliminary Admit cards at sbi.co.in from June 6. Candidates who are registered to appear for the exam can visit the official website of SBI in order to download their SBI Clerk Prelim Admit Card. The SBI Clerk Prelim entrance examination is being conducted for recruitment of Junior Associates (Customer Support & Sales). While the admit card for the exam will be available from June 6, the exam for Clerk Prelims will be conducted on June 23,24 and 30. Candidates who successfully qualify the mains exam will be able to appear for the mains examination, the admit card for which will be available from July 23. The mains examination will be conducted on August 5.

A total of 17934 seats are on offer across different cities. These seats on offer include Regular Vacancies along with several Backlog Vacancies. The selection of candidates for the said number of vacancies will consist of an online test (Including the preliminary and mains examination) and a test of the specified opted local language.

SBI admit card 2018: How to download Clerk Preliminary exam call ticket-

Step 1: Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in

Step 2: Now click on the careers link on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the link that says ‘Hall ticket for RECRUITMENT OF JUNIOR ASSOCIATES’

Step 4: Enter the required details

Step 5: Check the details mentioned on the card and download the same for future

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2018: Pay Scale-

11765-655/3-13730-815/3-16175-980/4-20095-1145/7-28110-2120/1-30230-1310/1-31450

The online registration process for the above-mentioned recruitment process was held in the month of January-February 2018. The exam was supposed to take place in the month of March/April but will now take place in June.