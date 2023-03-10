Sarkari Naukri 2023: CCI notifies 17 vacancies on deputation basis for various Posts – All details Here

Sarkari Naukri, CCI Recruitment 2023: The government has invited applications for Additional Director General, Joint Director General and Deputy Director General, and others at the Competition Commission of India (CCI) on a deputation basis. A total of 17 vacancies will be filled for the said posts.

Applicants from the central or state governments, government companies or autonomous bodies or regulatory authorities or universities or judicial institutions of central/ state governments are eligible to submit their applications on the above posts.

The appointments will be made on deputation on a foreign service terms basis initially for a period of three years, which can be extended for a period not exceeding seven years, as per the notice read.

Candidates will be able to submit their applications along with their necessary supporting documents through proper channels latest by April 24, 2023, as per the notice. The candidates have been advised to check the official website of CCI for more information.

CCI Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Additional Director General: 01 Post

Joint Director General: 06 Posts

Deputy Director General: 08 Posts

Assistant Director General: 01 Post

Office Manager: 01 Post

CCI Recruitment 2023: Pay Scale

Additional Director General: Level 13 A (Rs. 131100-216600)

Joint Director General: Level 13 (Rs. 123100 – 215900)

Deputy Director General: Level 12 (Rs. 78800- 209200)

Assistant Director General: Level 11 (Rs. 67700-208700)

Office Manager: Level 09 (53100 – 167800)

About CCI:

Competition Commission of India (CCI) comes under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA), keeps a tab on anti competitive practices in the marketplace and also works towards promoting fair trade practices.

(with PTI inputs)