SAIL recruitment 2019: Notification issued for these many posts – apply at sailcareers.com

SAIL recruitment 2019: Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) has released a notification inviting interested applicants to apply for the post of medical staffs. Willing applicants can apply for the posts by visiting the official website of SAIL i.e. sailcareers.com. The process of application has already begun. The applicants have to apply for the posts on or before August 20.

SAIL recruitment: Vacancy details

The steel plant is recruiting 361 paramedical staff and medical executive for Rourkela based Ispat General Hospital. The plant has also vacancies for 234 nursing sister (trainee). The other vacancies include- Radiologist (3), Pathologist (3), Microbiologist (2), Lab Medicine (2), Medical Officer (8), Junior Manager (Bio Medical- 2), Junior Manager (Bio Statistics- 1), Trainee Laboratory Technician (30), Trainee Radiology Technician (15), Neurotechnologist (6), Cardiology Technician (14), Nephrology Technician (10), Dietician (2), and many others.

SAIL recruitment 2019: Exam centres

The test will be conducted in two cities in Odisha- Rourkela and Bhubaneshwar.

SAIL jobs 2019: Eligibility for Nursing sister post

The applicants who want to apply for the said post must have a degree in BSc (Nursing) from any university or institution recognised by Nursing Council of India. Apart from this, the applicants who have completed 10+2 in Science with Diploma of minimum 3 years in General Nursing and Midwifery from a Government recognised institution with valid registration in Nursing Council of India or any States. The candidate having one year post qualification clinical experience in a hospital can also apply.

SAIL jobs: Mode of exam

For Para-Medical posts:- For para-medical posts, the willing candidates will be required to appear for a Written Test in any language- Hindi or English. The duration of the test is 2 hours. The test will consist of 100 Objective type questions in 2 segments.

For Medical Executive posts:- For Medical Executive posts, the interested applicants will have to appear for an interview for the post of Specialist.

For Medical Officer or Junior Manager:- For Medical Officer or Junior Manager posts, the willing candidates will be required to appear for a Written Test.