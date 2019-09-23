SAIL recruitment 2019: Golden opportunity for 10th pass candidates at sailcareers.com

SAIL released a notification last week listing a total of 463 vacancies.

The Steel Authority of India (SAIL) has invited applications for the posts of operator-cum-technician trainee, operator-cum-technician (boiler), attendant-cum-technician trainee. SAIL released a notification last week listing a total of 463 vacancies. Eligible candidates can apply through the steel making company’ official website – sailcareers.com.

The application process for these posts began on September 20, 2019. It will go on till October 11, 2019. After registering online on the SAIL website, applicants will have to take a written examination. Candidates who clear the written test will then be called in for a skill test or a trade test depending on the post they have applied for. The final merit list of candidates who clear the skill test would be based only on the marks in the written examination.

SAIL recruitment 2019: Vacancies and eligibility

In the September notification, SAIL has mentioned a total of 463 vacancies. Here is the complete breakdown of the posts available:

Operator-cum-technician trainee: 302

Operator-cum-technician (Boiler): 8

Attendant-cum-technician trainee (AITT): 153

For all the above-mentioned posts, candidates will need to have cleared their Class 10 along with a relevant diploma. The Operator-cum-technician trainee must have completed a three-year diploma in Engineering course in electrical, mechanical, metallurgy, chemical, ceramics or instrumentation stream from a government recognised institute.

For operator-cum-Technician (Boiler) posts, candidates must have a Class 10 degree along with a three-year diploma in engineering. Those applying for the attendant-cum-technician (trainee) posts would be required to cleared the All India Trade Test conducted by NCVT (National Council for Vocational Training) after completing the stipulated period of training as Trade Apprentices in an Integrated Steel Plant.

SAIL recruitment 2019: Age limit

The upper age limit for candidates applying for Operator-cum-technician trainee or Attendant-cum-technician trainee is 28 years. For the Operator-cum-technician (Boiler) posts, the upper age bar is 30 years. The candidates should not be less than 18 years of age. The upper age limit is relaxable by 5 years for SC/ST candidates and 3 years for OBC candidates.

SAIL recruitment 2019: Salary

Those selected for operator-cum-trainee and Operator-cum-Technician (Boiler) would receive a salary between Rs 16,800 – Rs 24,110 after completing a two year training. The pay scale for the post of Attendant-cum-Technician Trainee is between Rs 15,830 – Rs 22,150.