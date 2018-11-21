SAIL Recruitment 2018: Notification issued for 156 posts, apply at www.sail.co.in

By: | Published: November 21, 2018 10:43 PM

SAIL Recruitment 2018: The first date to apply is November 15

sail recruitment 2018, sail recruitment, sail recruitment 2018 onlineapplication, sail jobs 2018Candidates will have to appear in a written exam and on their performance in the written exam. (Reuters)

Steel Authority of India (SAIL) has issued notification for 56 posts for Operator-cum-Technician (Trainees) and Attendant-cum-Technician (Trainee). Its unit IISCO Steel Plant has invited online applications for its Integrated Steel Plant in West Bengal’s Burnpur. While the first date to apply is November 15, the last date is December 14.Candidates may apply at www.sail.co.in

There are 126 vacancies for positions of Operator-cum-Technician (Trainee), even as positions of Attendant-cum-Technician (Trainee) has 30 vacancies.

As per the notification, candidates from SC/ST/OBC may apply against unreserved position in case they attain eligibility criteria for unreserved category. Please note that, reservations for Ex-serviceman and Persons with Disabilities (PWD) candidates will be on horizontal basis and also according to the guidelines.

For posts of Operator-cum-Technician (Trainee) and Attendant-cum-Technician (Trainee) ,PWD, the positions have been reserved for Orthopedically Handicapped and Hearing Handicapped having at least 40% disability, a SAIL notification said.

Selection Procedure

Candidates will have to appear in a written exam and on their performance in the written exam.

Please note that candidates will have to qualify the Trade Test/Skill Test. The merit list will be in descending order for every discipline.

How to Apply

Candidates may apply through SAIL’s official website: www.sail.co.in.

