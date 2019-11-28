SAIL Management Trainee Recruitment through GATE: 399 vacancies, salary up to Rs 9 lakh – Details here

Those who are interested should apply through the official website of SAIL at — sail.co.in or sailcareers.com.

SAIL Management Trainee Recruitment: The Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) has released notification inviting application for hundreds of vacancies in technical posts of the company. The shortlisted candidates will be given the post of Management Trainees (Technical) and will be selected on the basis of their Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) score. The selected candidates will be hired at a salary of Rs 9 lakh per annum.

Those who are interested should apply through the official website of SAIL at — sail.co.in or sailcareers.com.

SAIL Recruitment: The total number of vacancies:

399 (UR 161, OBC 106, SC 59, ST 34, EWS 39)

SAIL Vacancy Details:

Mechanical Engineering: 156

Chemical Engineering: 30

Metallurgical Engineering: 67

Instrumentation Engineering: 36

Electrical Engineering: 91

Mining Engineering: 19

SAIL Recruitment: Important dates:

The application process began on: November 25, 2019

Last date of application: December 15, 2019

SAIL Vacancy: How to apply:

Step 1: Visit the official website of SAIL at — sail.co.in or sailcareers.com.

Step 2: Go to the ‘careers’ tab in the main homepage of SAIL

Step 3: Under the Jobs section, go to the notification reading ‘MT- Recruitment’

Step 4: Select your relevant category, and apply for the post

Step 5: Fill in the form with relevant details

Step 6: One also needs to upload photograph, signature, thumb impression and GATE 2019 admit card

Step 7: Submit the form and keep a print out for future reference

These vacancies were earlier advertised in May this year, but the number of vacant posts was 142. However, SAIL updated the number of vacancies in the recent notification and added 257 more.

SAIL Recruitment through GATE: Qualification:

According to the last recruitment notification released by the organisation, the candidates applying for the posts should be within 28 years of age, i.e., not born earlier than June 14, 1991.

Apart from that they also need to have an engineering degree in the relevant discipline they are applying for, with 65 per cent marks from a recognised college or institute. After they have been shortlisted, the candidates will have to appear for group discussions and interviews.