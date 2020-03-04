RSMSSB Recruitment 2020: Good news for engineers! Over 1,000 posts up for grabs; Check details

The last date to submit an online application form is April 02, 2020.

RSMSSB Recruitment 2020: The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has issued a notification inviting candidates for the recruitment to several posts of Junior Engineer (JE). The mode of application is online. The candidates willing to apply for the vacant posts need to apply by visiting the official website of RSMSSB at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The last date to submit an online application form is April 02, 2020.

Important dates:-

Last date to submit online application- April 02, 2020

Vacancy details:-

A total of 1,098 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.

Age limit:-

The minimum age of willing applicants must be 18 years. However, the maximum age limit has been capped at 40 years as on January 01, 2021.

Educational qualification:-

The interested candidates should have a relevant engineering degree or diploma.

Application fee:-

The willing applicants who want to apply for the said post need to submit an application fee of Rs 450. However, the candidates who belong to Scheduled Caste (SC), and Scheduled Tribe (ST), need to pay an application fee of Rs 250. For candidates belonging to OBC (Other Backward Class) need to pay an application fee of Rs 350.

Salary:-

On selection, the eligible candidates will receive a monthly salary of Rs 33,800.

Know how to apply:-

(1) The interested applicants need to visit the official website of RSMSSB at rsmssb.gov.in.

(2) On visiting the home page, the applicants are required to click on the link- JEN recruitment.

(3) A new page will appear on the screen, where the applicants needed to click on ‘online application’.

(4) Now, the candidates are required to register themselves using details as asked for.

(5) After registering themselves, the candidates are required to fill the application form and upload image according to size.

(6) After filling up the application form, the candidates are required to make the payment i.e. to submit the application fee.