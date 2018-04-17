RSMSSB Recruitment 2018: Whopping 11,255 jobs in Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Service Selection Board; apply online at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

RSMSSB Recruitment 2018: The minimum age of candidates must be 18 and maximum 40. (PTI)

The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has invited applications for a number of posts of LDC/Junior Assistant in departments/offices under the state government, RPSC and government secretariat, Rajasthan. Interested candidates can apply at the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in from May 10. The last date to apply is June 8.

The minimum age of candidates must be 18 and maximum 40. Relaxation in age will be given as per government norms. Candidates from General /OBC category will have to pay application fee of Rs 450, while those from OBC NCL and SC/ST categories will have to pay Rs 350 and Rs 250 respectively.

Number of vacancies: 11,255

Posts

Clerk Grade-II (Govt Secretariat): 329

Clerk Grade-II (RPSC): 9

LDC/Junior Assistant: 10,917

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification:

Candidates must have cleared senior secondary from a recognised board or its equivalent examination. The person must have pursued “0” or higher level certificate course conducted by DOEACC, under control of the Department of Electronics, India

Or

Certificate programme on computer concept by NIELIT, New Delhi

Or

The person must have computer operator and programming assistant (COPA)/data preparation and computer software (DPCS) certificate organised by National State Councillor Vocational Training Scheme

Or

The person must have degree/diploma/certificate in computer science/computer application from any recognised university or from any institution recognised by the government

Or

The candidate must possess senior secondary certificate from any recognised board of secondary education, with the computer science/computer application as one of the subjects

Or

Interested candidates must have a diploma in computer Science and engineering from a polytechnic institution recognised by the government

Or

The person must have Rajasthan State Certificate Course in Information Technology (RSCIT) conducted by Vardhman Mahaveer Open University, Kota under control of Rajasthan Knowledge Corporation Limited.

Selection procedure

Candidates will be selected on the basis of a written test and typing speed exam. The last date for paying the fee online is May 10. The exam will be conducted in September. The date and time for the exam will be issued later. Admit cards will be released 10-15 days before the exam.