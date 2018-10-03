RSMSSB Recruitment 2018: Teaching jobs alert! Fresh Rajasthan nursery school teachers vacancies announced, apply at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Candidates will be selected through written test

The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has started the application process for Pre-Primary Education Teacher Direct Recruitment Exam 2018. The last date to apply is October 10. Those interested may apply at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Candidates will be selected through written test. The exam is likely to be held in November/December this year.

Eligibility Criteria

*Applicants, who are looking to apply must have passed senior secondary exam from Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan or must have any other equivalent qualification.

* He/she must have done NTT course from an institute that is recognised by NCTE.

* Those looking to apply must have working knowledge of Hindi written in Devnagri script

* Candidates must also have knowledge of culture and tradition of Rajasthan.

How to apply

Applicants may apply for the post through RSMSSB official website www.rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. They may also apply through ‘e-mitra kiosk/jan suvidha centres’.

It is to be noted that the application fee for general and creamy layer OBC category candidates is Rs. 450. However, for applicants in OBC categories from Rajasthan, the application fee is Rs. 350. For physically handicapped candidates, and SC/ST candidates from the state, the application fee is Rs. 250.

Candidates will also have to pay Rs 30 extra 30 if they use the services of an e-mitra kiosk or jan suvidha.