RSMSSB Recruitment 2018: Check Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board jobs at www.sso.rajasthan.gov.in

RSMSSB Recruitment 2018: Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has invited applications for recruitment of 1085 stenographers in various departments. The vacancies were advertised after a gap of three years. Those willing to apply for the said post need to submit the application form online. The online application will begin on July 12, 2018. The minimum academic eligibility criteria to apply for the recruitment is 10+2. Apart from this, the applicant needs to have knowledge of ‘Devnagri’script. The candidate must be aware of the culture and tradition of Rajasthan.

Eligibility criteria:-

The applicant must have passed higher secondary examination or equivalent from a recognized board of education. Besides this, the applicant needs to have an ‘O’ or Higher Level Certificate Course conducted by DOEACC under control of the Department of Electronics, Government of India. The candidate also needs to check the detailed advertisement for equivalent qualifications to ‘O’ level certificate.

Age limit:-

The lower age limit to apply is 18 years and upper age limit is 40 years as on January 1, 2019.

Important notes:-

As no recruitment examination was conducted for stenographer post in the last three years, hence every applicant will be granted a relaxation of 3 years in the upper age limit. The applicants are also advised to check detailed advertisement for relaxation in upper age limit for different categories.

How to apply:-

The applicants need to follow the below-mentioned process to apply.

(1) The application will be available online.

(2) The candidate needs to first create an SSO ID and password.

(3) The SSO ID and password will be generated after registering on www.sso.rajasthan.gov.in.

(4) After the creation of SSO ID and password, an applicant would be able to apply for stenographer post at www. rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.