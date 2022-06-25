RSMSSB PTI Recruitment 2022: Rajasthan govt invites applications for 5546 physical training instructor posts

RSMSSB PTI Recruitment 2022: Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) is hiring candidates for recruitment to the various posts of Physical training instructor. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of RSMSSB on rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.



The registration process for the above posts has already been started from 23 June onwards. Those who are willing to submit their applications for the above posts are advised not to wait till the last date. Candidates are advised to submit the applications latest by 25 September 2022. No applications will be considered after the due course of time.



This recruitment is being done to recruit 5546 vacancies for physical training instructor posts out of which 4899 vacancies are for Non-TSP area and 647 are for the TSP area. Candidates are advised to go to the official website and read the notification carefully before submitting the online applications. No other mode of application is available for applying to the above posts.



Candidates can follow the easy steps given below to submit their applications for RSMSSB PTI Recruitment 2022.



How to apply for RSMSSB PTI Recruitment 2022?



1. Candidates are required to visit the official website of RSMSSB.i.e. rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

2. Navigate the link to RSMSSB PTI Recruitment 2022 online applications.

3. Then, a link to the application form will be opened.

4. Now, fill up the application form along with the essential details.

5. Upload documents and submit the application form along with the application fee.

6. Candidates are advised to download and submit the online application form after final submission for future reference.



RSMSSB PTI Recruitment 2022: Who is eligible to apply?



Candidates who are holding the qualification of 12th Class + C.P.Ed/ D.P.Ed/ B.P.Ed. and between the age group of 18 years to 40 years are eligible to apply.



RSMSSB PTI Recruitment 2022: What is the application fee?



Candidates belonging to GenerL/ UR & Creamy Layer OBC category are required to pay ₹450/- while the candidates belonging to OBC/ Non-Creamy layer category will have to pay ₹350/-, SC/ ST/ PH category will have to pay ₹250/-. The application fee can be remitted via credit, debit card or net banking.