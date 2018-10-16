RSMSSB LSA Admit Card 2018 released at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in – How to download

The candidates, who have applied for the examination, can download their admit cards by visiting rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in (Representational Image)

The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board has released the Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) Livestock Assistant (LSA) examination admit card 2018. The examination is scheduled to be conducted on October 21 from 11 am to 1 pm across the centres in the state. Candidates should reach the examination centre one and a half hour before (9.30am) the examination starts.

The candidates, who have applied for the examination, can download their admit cards by visiting rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The examination is being conducted to fill 2,077 vacancies of LSA. Candidates must carry the admit card to the examination centre and read the instructions very carefully, the selection board has advised. Admit cards will not be sent by post and candidates have to download them from the official website.

Rajasthan RSMSSB Livestock Assistant (LSA) admit card 2018: How to download-

Follow the steps given below to check and download the RSMSSB LSA 2018 Admit Card 2018:

1) Visit the official website – rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

2) Click on the ‘admit card’ tab; The link will redirect to a new page

3) Click ‘Download Admit Card of Direct Recruitment of Direct Recruitment for Livestock Assistant’ on the new page

4) Enter candidate’s registration number and other details and then click on submit

5) Candidate’s admit card will display on the screen

6) Take a print out and keep a downloaded copy on your computer

The candidates must carry their original photo identity card like Aadhar, Pan Card, driving licence etc.