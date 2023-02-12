RSMSSB CHO admit card 2023 to be out tomorrow at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, check latest updates

RSMSSB CHO admit card 2023: The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) is going to release the admit card for the post of Community Health Officer (CHO) 2022 tomorrow, February 13. Candidates who applied for the said exam will be able to download RSMSSB CHO admit card 2023 through the official website of RSMSSB – rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The RSMSSB CHO Exam 2023 is scheduled for Feb 19, 2023 from 10.30 AM to 12.00 PM. A total of 3531 vacancies will be filled up through this recruitment process for the post of Community Health Officer.

RSMSSB CHO admit card 2023: How to download?

Go to rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in to access the official website

Click on the notification link that reads ‘RSMSSB CHO admit card’

Enter your credentials such as registration number, date of birth, captcha and other details

Download RSMSSB CHO admit card 2023 and save it for future reference

Candidates appearing in the said exam have been advised to download RSMSSB CHO admit card 2023 and save the admit card and identity card for future reference. No candidate will be allowed to appear in the examination hall without admit card, id proof. The candidates have been advised to report at the exam centre one day before the exam.

RSMSSB CHO Exam Pattern 2023

RSMSSB CHO Exam will be held in offline mode and the duration of the exam will be 90 minutes. The exam will be in Multiple choice of question format. The questions will be asked from General Awareness and Domain Knowledge. Each question will carry 4 marks. The candidates should note that there will be negative marking also for every incorrect answer. 1 mark of every incorrect answer will be deducted.