RSMSSB admit card 2023 out for CET graduation level at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in – Check exam dates here

RSMSSB CET Graduation Level admit card 2022: The Rajasthan Subordinate & Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) is all set to conduct the Common Entrance Test for Graduation Level on 7 January and the board has already released the admit card on its website. All those who are going to appear in the Rajasthan CET 2022 can download their admit card by using their credentials on the official website of RSMSSB- rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

RSMSSB CET Graduation Level: Exam Schedule

The board has scheduled the Common Entrance Test for Graduation Level on 07 January 2023 (Saturday) and on 08 January 2023 (Sunday) in two shifts – from 9 AM to 12 PM and from 02:30 PM to 05:30 PM. The candidates appearing in the said exam have been advised to report one hour before the commencement of the exam. No candidate will be entertained after the due time.

RSMSSB CET admit card 2022: How to download?

Candidates are required to first visit the official website of RSMSSB – rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Now, click on the link of ‘COMMON ELIGIBILITY TEST (GRADUATE LEVEL)-2022’ given under admit card.

Click on ‘Get Admit Card’ option

Then, the login dashboard will be displayed on the screen

Select your exam type, enter your application number, date of birth, and click on verification code

Then, RSMSSB CET admit card 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Download RSMSSB CET admit card 2022 and save it for future reference

Direct link to download RSMSSB CET admit card 2023

Common Entrance Test for Graduation Level Exam Scheme

The Common Entrance Test for Graduation Level consists of 150 Multiple Choice Questions for 300 marks. Candidates will have to complete the exam within 3 hours. Candidates should note that there will be no negative marking for wrong answers. Syllabus of the exam can be checked at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Instructions to follow:

The candidates are required to take a printout of the admit card while appearing for the said exam along with the original photo identity card, and 2.5cmx2.5cm latest photo. The candidates will have to use a blue ball pen for answering the questions.

How many vacancies will be recruited through the Common Entrance Test for Graduation Level?

This drive is being conducted to recruit a total of 2996 vacancies for various posts including Patwari, Supervisor, Junior Accountant, and Platoon Commander.