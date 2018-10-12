Rs 1 lakh compensation for Delhi student who failed CBSE Class 10 due to school’s negligence

An inquiry committee held the CBSE in-charge of the school and its head responsible for the lapse. (Representational Image)

Taking strong cognizance of alleged negligence on the part of the former principal and two teachers of a government school here, the Delhi Commission for the Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) has directed the Directorate of Education (DoE) of the Delhi government to expedite disciplinary proceedings against them.

The DCPCR also ordered that a compensation of Rs 1 lakh be paid to the student. The compensation would enable the student to take extra tuitions/books or the resources and support he needs to bridge the academic gap that he has been subjected to for no fault of his, The Indian Express reported.

Shockingly, what brought this student a lifetime trauma is a mistake on class teacher’s part as the student was accidentally marked absent on CBSE portal while students’ marks were being uploaded.

An inquiry committee in its findings said that the student’s class teacher had accidentally marked him absent while uploading marks of students on the CBSE portal, IE reported. The committee also held the CBSE in-charge of the school and its head responsible for the lapse.

Last year in October, the DCPCR had received a complaint from a student of Government Boys Senior Secondary School in Qadipur area of Delhi, alleging that he had been declared failed in his Class 10 examination by the CBSE despite having cleared them, due to the school’s failure to forward his marks to the board. He also threatened to commit suicide in the complaint, citing the negligence on part of the school authorities, according to IE.

The report further says that the student had not appeared for his Class 10 examinations for three subjects but he was allowed to appear for re-examination, which he had passed. Notwithstanding this, he failed the examination as his marks were not processed.

After the student’s marks were corrected and updated by CBSE, he secured a 7.0-grade point average and the revised result was sent to the school in November even as the last date for correcting marks had elapsed two months ago on September 30.

Following the revised results, the student was promoted to Class 11. The teachers were also transferred from the school after the incident.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Director of Education, Sanjay Goel said that the disciplinary proceedings against the erring teachers had been initiated but asserted that he had not received any orders for the payment of a monetary compensation to the student.