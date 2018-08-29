RRCAT Recruitment 2018: Notification issued for these posts – Apply at rrcat.gov.in

Those looking to apply may visit the official site

The Raja Raja Ramanna Centre for Advanced Technology (RRCAT) has issued notification a number of posts for Upper Division Clerk & Others. Those candidates who are looking to apply may do so through the prescribed format on or before September 10. Candidates may apply at rrcat.gov.in

Dates to remember

Last Date to apply: September 10

Vacancy Details

Upper Division Clerk: 9 Posts

Driver (Ordinary Grade): 4 Posts

Work Assistant/A: 2 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Upper Division Clerk: All candidates looking to apply for these posts must have a degree from recognised University or equivalent with an aggregate of 50 per cent marks.

Driver (Ordinary Grade): He must at least be class 10 pass. The person must also have a valid driving licence to drive light and heavy vehicles. Candidate must also have knowledge of motor mechanism (candidate must also be able to remove minor defects in vehicle when needed).

Work Assistant/A: The person must have at least passed class 10

Age Limit

Upper Division Clerk, Driver: The minimum age must be 18 and maximum asked age is 27 years.

Work Assistant/A: The person must at least be 18 years of age and maximum age must be 37.

How to Apply

Those looking to apply may visit the official site of RRCAT at https://www.rrcat.gov.in/hrd/Openings/Current_Openings.html and apply for the post on or before September 10.