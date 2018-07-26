RRCAT Recruitment 2018: Last date is near! What aspirants must know

RRCAT Recruitment 2018

RRCAT (Raja Ramanna Centre for Advanced Technology) located ar Madhya Pradesh’s Indore has invited applications for the recruitment of 50 Trade Apprentices. Those candidates who are willing to apply can do so through the prescribed format on or before August 10, 2018.

RRCAT recruitment 2018 Important Date:-

Last date of the submission of Online application: August 10, 2018 (3 pm)

Date of commencement of fresh batch: October 15, 2018

RRCAT recruitment vacancy details:-

The total number of posts for recruitment of Trade Apprentices are 50.

Electrician : 8 posts

Electronics Mechanic: 9 posts

Fitter: 14 posts

Machinist: 3 posts

Turner: 4 posts

Draughtsman (Mechanical): 4 posts

Mechanic Refrigeration and Air Conditioning: 2 posts

Welder (Gas and Electric): 2 posts

Mason (Building Constructor): 1 post

Surveyor: 1 post

Plumber: 1 post

Information and Communications Technology System Maintenance: 1 post

RRCAT recruitment 2018 Age Limit:-

The candidates must be between 18 to 22 years as on October 15, 2018. However, the age limit for OBC, SC and ST are 25 and 27 years respectively.

RRCAT recruitment 2018 Educational qualification:-

All aspiring candidates should pass ITI in relevant trades.

Selection procedure for RRCAT recruitment 2018:-

Final merit list will be released on the basis of ‘one-third of percentage of marks in ITI’ and ‘two third of percentage of marks in 10th class.

How to apply for RRCAT recruitment 2018:-

The eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of NAPS i.e apprenticeship.gov.in.

About RRCAT:-

Raja Ramanna Centre for Advanced Technology or RRCAT is a unit of Department of Atomic Energy, Government of India. The organisation is engaged in R and D in non-nuclear frontline research areas of Lasers, Particle Accelerators and related technologies. The Centre is also involved in the development of a variety of laser systems and their utilization for applications in industry, medicine and research. The laser systems developed include high power CO2 lasers, flash lamp and diode laser pumped Nd lasers, semiconductor lasers, chemical lasers, excimer lasers and high energy or intensity pulsed lasers. The RRCAT campus is spread over a 760-hectare picturesque site on the outskirts of Indore city.