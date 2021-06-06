RRC Southern Railway Recruitment 2021: Applications invited for 3,322 apprentice posts; check eligibility, last date, other details

All interested candidates will have to submit their application form before June 30 via online mode. Image: IE

RRC Southern Railway recruitment 2021: The Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) of Southern Railway is inviting applications for the new apprentice vacancies this year. According to a recruitment notice published by RRC, the Southern Railway is looking for eligible candidates to fill a total of 3,322 vacancies. All interested candidates can apply online after checking their eligibility criteria at iroams.com.

The Southern Railway’s notice said that the applications will be considered for Carriage works in Perambur, and Central workshop, Golden Rock and signal and telecommunication workshop, in Pedanur. All interested candidates will have to submit their application form before June 30 via online mode.

Here is how you can apply for RRC Southern Railway recruitment 2021

Interested candidates will have to visit the official website https://www.sr.indianrailways. gov.in

Click on the “News & Updates” tab present on the website.

There, an option to select “Personnel Branch” will appear.

Upon selecting the option, applicants will be able to see a sign- Click here for online registration

The application is expected to be filled with complete information required and fee payment.

After this, the application can be submitted and the reference number is to be kept for future references.

Who can apply for RRC Southern Railway recruitment 2021

In order to be eligible for the post, candidates need to have passed class 10 exams under the 10 +2 system and have a minimum of 50 per cent marks in aggregate for the 10th class exam. Apart from this, candidates must have passed the ITI course in relevant trades. The course should be done from a recognised institution that is approved by NCVT/SCVT. Failure in meeting the higher education qualification will result in cancellation of application. Apart from this, candidates need to be between 15 and 24 years of age. According to the government norms, reserved category candidates will get age relaxation.

It is to note that candidates living in locations that fall within the geographical jurisdiction of Southern Railway will only be eligible to apply. This means that residents living in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, Andaman & Nicobar, and Lakshadweep Islands will be allowed to apply. Apart from this, candidates living in SPSR Nellore and Chittoor region of Andhra Pradesh, and Dakshina Kannada region of Karnataka will also be able to apply for the vacant posts.

Depending on the average of marks received in matriculation along with ITI examination will be taken as a criteria for selection and no exam or interview will be taken.