RRC Recruitment: New application process dates announced for these 2,792 posts – details here

RRC Recruitment: The Railway Recruitment Commission (RRC) has announced new dates for application for apprentice posts. The commission is looking to fill up as many as 2,792 posts. Earlier, it was announced that the application process would begin from January 21 and continue till March 12. However, the beginning of the application process was postponed till February 21.

While the application process will now start from March 5, it will continue till April 4.

Candidates applying for these posts must be in the age group of 15 to 24. They must also have passed class 10 exam and ITI level education with a minimum of 50 per cent marks. The recruitment will be done directly on the basis of qualifications and there will not be any written test or interview.

While general category candidates will have to pay the application fee of Rs 100, the SC, ST, PwBD and female candidates are not required to pay any fees. Earlier, the Centre had announced that it was looking to fill up 6.83 lakh vacant posts during the current year. While the SSC is looking to fill up 13,995 positions, UPSC is expected to fill up a total of 4,399 positions.

The RRB will fill up 1,16,391 positions.

Number of vacant posts: 2,792

Howrah division: 659 positions

Jamalpur workshop: 684 positions

Asansol division: 412 positions

Sealdah division: 526 positions

Liluah workshop: 204 positions

Malda division:101 positions

Kanchrapara workshop: 206 positions

Late last year, the railways had issued notification for 2, 562 apprentice posts on its official website rrccr.com. It was looking to fill up vacant posts in various units like Diesel Loco Shed, Carriage & Wagon Depot, Bhusawal, Pune, Nagpur, Electric Loco Shed of Mumbai, and Solapur clusters of Central Railways. While the application process began on December 23, it continued till January 22.