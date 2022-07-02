RRC Recruitment 2022: North Central Railway invites applications for 1,659 posts – check details

RRC Recruitment 2022: The Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC), North Central Railway (NCR) has invited applications for 1,659 apprentice posts. Those looking to apply may do so at the official website rrcpryj.org. The last date to apply is August 1, 2022 till 11:59 pm.

The RRC is looking to fill up posts like fitter, plumber, welder, armature winder, carpenter, electrician, painter, crane operator, information and communication technology system maintenance, multimedia and web page designer, stenographer (Hindi and English), health sanitary inspector, and many more.

How to apply for Railway Apprentice jobs:

* Candidates may first log on to the official website rcpryj.org.

* After logging in on the home page , candidates may click on the link for the application form for apprentice vacancies.

* A new page will open.

* Now, candidates will be required to fill up details as asked.

* They are required to then upload all required documents.

* Candidates may now pay application fees.

* They may now click on the submit button.

* Candidates are now advised to download a copy of their application form for future use.

Those looking to apply must be between 15 to 24 years of age. They must also have passed class 10th exam or its equivalent of at least 50 per cent marks from any recognised board. They must have also passed ITI in the relevant trade recognised by the government. Candidates must also have a ITI certificate/ National Trade Certificate that is affiliated to NCVT / SCVT. They are also required to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 100. It is, however, noted that SC/ST/PWD/Women applicants are not required to pay any fee.

Meanwhile, the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is all set to conduct recruitment exams for Group D 2019 pay level 1 exam. It announced the exam date for recruitment to 1,03,769 vacancies under the Group D category on July 1, 2022.