RRC Recruitment 2020: Railway Recruitment Cell issues notification for 2,792 posts; Check details

RRC Recruitment 2020: The Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) has issued a notification for a large number of posts. It has invited applications for the posts of apprentices. The recruitment cell is looking to fill up as many as 2,792 posts. While the application process will begin from February 14, it will continue till March 13, 6:30 pm.

Applicants will not have to appear for any exam or interview. The recruitment cell will announce the list of selected candidates on March 30. Candidates will be selected on the basis of marks obtained in Class 8, Class 10 and ITI, depending upon the requirements.

Number of vacancies: 2,792

Jamalpur workshop – 684

Howrah division – 659

Sealdah division – 526

Asansol division – 412

Kanchrapara workshop – 206

Liluah workshop – 204

Malda division – 101

Education:

Candidates looking to apply must have cleared Class 10 or its equivalent with a minimum of 50 percent marks.

Age limit:

While the minimum age of candidates must be 15 years old, the maximum age can be 24. For SC/ST candidates, the upper age limit is relaxed five years, for OBC-NCL it is relaxed three years and it is relaxed 10 years for PwBD candidates.

Fee:

While general category candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 100; SC, ST, PwBD and female candidates are not required to submit any fee.

Earlier, the Rail Coach Factory (RCF), Kapurthala, had invited applications applications for the post of apprentice. It is looking to fill up 400 posts. Thosewish to apply may do so at rcf.indianrailways.gov.in. The last date submit application is February 6.