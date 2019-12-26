RRC Recruitment 2020: 2562 vacancies in Indian Railways for 10th pass candidates | How to apply

No recruitment exam would be conducted for these posts. Candidates would be selected and shortlisted on the basis of their 10th standard marks and ITI apprentice course, following which a medical examination would be conducted.

RRC Recruitment 2020: The Indian Railways has released a notification for 2562 vacancies in the post of apprentice on the official website of Railway Recruitment Cell — rrccr.com. The vacancies are in various units like Carriage & Wagon Depot, Diesel Loco Shed, Electric Loco Shed of Mumbai, Bhusawal, Pune, Nagpur, and Solapur clusters of Central Railways.

RRC Recruitment: Important Dates:

The application process began on December 23, 2019

The application process will continue until January 22, 2020

Vacancy Details:

Total number of vacant posts: 2562

Railway Recruitment: How to apply online

Step 1: The candidates will have to apply online through the official website of Railway Recruitment Cell — rrccr.com.

Step 2: In the website, under “Online application for Engagement of Apprentices under the Apprentices Act 1961” click on the link reading ‘apply online’

Step 3: Log in with Registration ID and password; If you are a new applicant, register first

Step 4: Fill in the form, make payment and take a print out for future reference

The application fee for all the candidates is Rs 100.

RRC Recruitment 2020: Eligibility:

The candidates applying for the posts should have a class 10th pass certificate with at least 50 per cent marks. They should also have a National Trade Certificate in the notified trade issued by the National Council for Vocational Training.

The candidate should be between 15 to 24 years of age, as of January 1, 2020. The upper age limit would be relaxed up to 5 years from the SC, ST candidates, and up to 10 years for ex-servicemen.

RRC Recruitment: Exam:

No recruitment exam would be conducted for these posts. Candidates would be selected and shortlisted on the basis of their 10th standard marks and ITI apprentice course, following which a medical examination would be conducted.