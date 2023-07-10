scorecardresearch
RRC Railway Recruitment 2023: 1104 Apprentice Railway vacancies out for 10th pass and above

RRC Railway Recruitment 2023: All candidates applying for the posts should be of minimum 15 years of age  and not more than 24 years as on August 2.

Written by FE Online
All candidates should have passed the prescribed qualification of High School/10th with minimum 50% marks and ITI in notified trade on July 3.

The North Eastern Railway has started inviting applications for the 1104 Apprentice posts. The last date to fill the application is August 8, 2023. 

Number of vacancies in various North Eastern Railway units

The North Eastern Railway has invited applicants fulfilling prescribed conditions for the Apprenticeship Training under the Apprentices Act, 1961 and Apprenticeship Rules, 1962, in the following units.

  • Mechanical Workshop/Gorakhpur- 411 vacancies
  • Single Workshop/Gorakhpur Cantt- 63 vacancies
  • Bridge Workshop/Gorakhpur Cantt- 35 vacancies
  • Mechanical Worskhsop/Izzatnagar- 151 vacancies
  • Diesel Shed/Izzatnagar- 60 vacancies
  • Carriage and Wagon/Izzatnagar- 64 vacancies
  • Carriage and Wagon/Lucknow Jn- 155 vacancies
  • Diesel Shed/Gonda- 90 vacancies
  • Carriage and Wagon/Varanasi- 75 vacancies

They together bring the total number of vacancies to 1104.

The North Eastern Railway has also given details of Trade wise slots with break-up of reservation for SC, ST, OBC, EWS, Divyang, Ex-Servicemen and their wards on its website. 

North Eastern Railway Apprentice recruitment eligibility criteria

Age Limit

All candidates applying for the posts should be of minimum 15 years of age  and not more than 24 years as on August 2. The SC/ST candidates have been given an upper age relaxation of five years and OBC candidates the upper age has been relaxed by three years. Divyang candidates have been allowed a maximum 10 years relaxation. 

Qualifications

All candidates should have passed the prescribed qualification of High School/10th with minimum 50% marks and ITI in notified trade on July 3.

Physical Standard

Selected candidates will have to submit a Medical Certificate in a prescribed format issued by an authorised Medical Officer.  Divyang candidates’ eligibility for particular trade shall be governed by Railway Board’s guidelines.

Application Fee

Applicants will have to pay a fee of Rs 100 as processing fee online. SC/ST/EWS/Divyang (PwBD)/ Woman candidates are exempted from the payment of fee.

How to apply

  • Visit North Eastern Railway’s official website
  • Click on new registration
  • Fill in your information. Make a note of your registration number and password. Fill up personal and other details and upload requirement documents on the dashboard.
  • Upload scanned copy of photograph and signature
  • Payment

First published on: 10-07-2023 at 15:54 IST

