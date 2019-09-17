RRC Railway Recruitment 2019: Notification issued for number of posts – apply at rrcnr.org

RRC Railway Recruitment 2019: Those who wish to apply may do so till October 15.

RRC Railway Recruitment 2019: Northern Railway has invited applications for a number of posts under Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC). Applications have been invited for posts of Multi Tasking Staff (MTS). While the online application process has already begun, the last date to apply is October 15. Applicants may apply through official website rrcnr.org .

The recruitment exam is expected to be conducted on October 31. Candidates who have passed class 10 and also have ITI qualifications may apply for the said posts. Those who wish to apply may note that the maximum age to apply is 33 years as on January 1, 2020. Candidates in the reserved category will get relaxations as per norms.

Those willing to apply are required to pay an application fee of Rs 500. Candidates will be refunded the exam fee Rs 400 after the deduction of bank charges.

RRC Railway Recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

Total number of posts: 118 positions

Cooking side, Catering unit, MTS Commercial department: 24

Service side, Catering Unit, MTS Commercial Department: 94

RRC Railway Recruitment 2019: Here’s how to apply

Those who wish to apply may do so through official website rrcnr.org till October 15.

Earlier this year, Railway Recruitment Cell, Western Railway (WR) had invited applications for a number of posts at rrc-wr.com. The online applications ended on July 30. The vacancies that were on offer, included that of Train Clerk and Junior Clerk. The notification had also said that selected candidates would be paid as per 7th Pay Commission level.

The age limit for the upper age limit was 42 years of age in General candidates, 45 years was for OBC applicants and 47 years for SC/ST candidates.

The notification had also said that candidates must have passed +2 exams or its equivalent with a minimum of 50 percent marks in aggregate from any institute recognised by the government. As per the notification, typing proficiency in English /Hindi on the computer was also essential.