RRB to announce Group D CBT results on this day – Check details at rrbchennai.gov.in

In good news for lakhs of candidates, Railway Recruitment Board Chennai has announced its decision to declare the RRB Group D CBT result on or before, December 24, 2022. After the result is released, candidates can check the same at the official website rrbchennai.gov.in.

Earlier this year, the board conducted the exam in multiple phases across the country from August 17, 2022, to October 11, 2022. The exam was conducted through Computer Based Test (CBT).

Announcing a notification, the commission said that the process of shortlisting candidates for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) has started. “The results are tentatively scheduled to be published on the official websites of RRBs on or before 24.12.2022,” the notification said further.

Also read: Central Railways are recruiting for 2422 posts; Eligibility and post details inside

Advising candidates to start preparing for the physical efficiency test, it will be conducted by respective Railway Recruitment Cells (RRC) of the Zonal Railway and is tentatively scheduled to be held from January 2023 onwards.

The board further said that separate notices will be issued by all RRCs on their websites. Candidates must check these websites on a regular basis, it further said.

Meanwhile, the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has also announced that it will announce the group D recruitment results of the Computer Based Test (CBT) on or before December 24, 2022. Candidates were asked to check the respective official websites of Railway Recruitment Cells to check their results.

Also read: RRB Recruitment 2022: CBT Group D results to be announced on this date – Details inside

The board had earlier conducted the exam on August 17, 2022, and ended on October 10, 2022. The shortlisted candidates will be required to appear for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET). The PET results will be announced in January 2023, which the board will announce in some time.

In order to check their results, candidates will be required to first go through the official website of Indian Railways. Then they have to click on the respective RRCs for which they have applied. Now, they will be required to click on the results link. Soon after checking their results, candidates are advised to download their results for future use.