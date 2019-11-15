RRB Result 2019: Provisional list released — here’s how you can check

Nearly 25 lakh candidates had applied for 64,371 posts.

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) on Friday announced a provisional list of candidates who have been selected for technicians’ post. The board has released the name of those candidates who have passed the first as well as the second stage of the computer-based test and aptitude test.

Here’s how candidates can check their results

1. Visit the official website – https://www.rrbald.gov.in/

2. Visit the provisional result link

3. After this, a PDF will open

4. Candidates can search for their roll numbers

The result which has been announced is provisional. The final list will be announced after the document verification of all the candidates is done. In a notification, the board said: “Candidature of all the candidates appearing in this provisional Part panel is purely provisional and is liable to be cancelled in case of any inconsistency/deficiency of the data furnished by them (candidates) in the online application or any malpractice on the part of candidate coming to the notice of RRB at any stage of appointment/recruitment process.”

“While every care has been taken in preparing this provisional Part panel, RRB reserve the rights to rectify any inadvertent error or typographical/printing mistakes,” the notification said further.

It also added, “The Roll No. of candidates of this provisional part panel are arrange in ascending order and not in the order of merit.”

It further said that merely getting placed in the provisional list does not entitle the candidates in any way to an appointment in the railway. Nearly 25 lakh candidates had applied for 64,371 posts. Of these, as many as 27,795 were for posts of Assistant Loco Pilot and 36,576 for the numerous technical positions.

The selected candidates will require to undergo training wherever prescribed. After completion of training, candidates will get Rs 35,400 per month as remuneration.