RRB Recruitment: Western, South-eastern railways open vacancies for sports quota posts – check details

RRB Recruitment: The Indian Railway Recruitment Board has invited applications for posts which are open for sports champions for disciplines. Both Western Railways and South-eastern Railways have 42 vacancies (21 each) and the application process of the same will start from August 14 and will end on September 13. The various sports disciplines include Athletics, Cricket, Wrestling, Kabaddi, Powerlifting, KhoKho, Waterpolo, Badminton, Ball Badminton, Archery, Boxing, Chess, Gymnastics, Hockey, Kabaddi, Rifle Shooting, Table Tennis, Volleyball, among others.

Notification Details:

The Western Railway Employment Notification Number is RRC/WR/01/2019 (SPORTS QUOTA)

The South Eastern Employment Notice Number is SER/Pers/Sports Quota/OA/2019-20

Eligibility Criteria for Level 5/Level 4 posts – Candidates need to have represented India in Olympic Games (Senior Category) at the Olympic Games (Senior Category OR (b) minimum 3rd Position in any of the Championships/event in the World Cup (Junior/Senior Category) I Asian Games (Senior Category)/World Championships (Junior/ Senior Category)/Commonwealth Games (Senior Category).

Eligibility Criteria for Level 3/ Level 2 posts – Only those candidates are eligible who have won minimum 3rd position, in any of Championships I Events in the Commonwealth Championships (Junior/ Senior Category)/ Asian Championships/Asia Cup (Junior /Senior Category) I South Asian Federations (SAF) Games (Senior Category)/ USIC (World Railways) Championships (Senior Category).

Salary details for Western Railway Recruitment:

The pay scale will be in accordance with the 7th pay commission.

Level 4 posts will have the pay scale between Rs 25,500- Rs 81,100

Level 5 posts will have the pay scale between Rs 29,200- 92,300

Level 2 posts will have the pay scale between Rs 19,900- 63,200

Level 3 posts will have the pay scale between Rs 21,700- 69,100

Selection process for Western Railways and South-eastern Railways: The candidates will be selected on the basis of sports trial, educational qualification assessment after due certificate verification.

Western railways sports quota posts: How to apply

For Western Railway: Those eligible for the posts can visit the official website of the western railway – https://www.rrc-wr.com – from August 14 to 13 September 2019 to apply online.

South-eastern railways sports quota posts: How to apply

Only offline applications are being accepted for South Eastern Railway.

Candidates who are eligible can submit their application in the stipulated format alongside other required documents, one passport size photograph pasted on the form, one extra photograph with name, date of birth and signature of candidate on the back and submit to the postal address, reading, ‘The Assistant Personnel Officer(Recruitment), Railway Recruitment Cell, Bungalow No.12A, Garden Reach, Kolkata-700043 (Near BNR Central Hospital)’. The last date for application is September 13.