RRB recruitment: IBPS releases notification for Senior Manager, Bank Manager, Asst Manager and Office Asst posts

After a long hiatus due to Covid-19 spread in the country, the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has advertised for banking personnel to be appointed in the Regional Rural Banks (RRB). The notification has been put out by the IBPS and interested candidates can apply on the official website- ibps.in. The notification has been released for the appointment of officers which are to be appointed under Group A and Group B level services. The various posts which have been advertised include Senior Bank Manager, Bank Manager, Assistant Manager and Office Assistant. The window for applying for the exam will open on the first of July and remain open till 27th of July during which candidates can apply online.

Candidates aged between 21 and 40 years can apply for the post of Senior Manager while candidates not more than 32 years will be able to apply for the post of the Bank Manager. For the post of Assistant Manager, the candidates should be in the age bracket of 20 and 30 years while those applying for the post of Office Assistant must fall in the age bracket of 18 and 28 years. Commensurate age relaxations have also been provided for the candidates applying from the reserved categories.

All candidates must have a minimum of Graduation certificate to be eligible to apply for the posts. Along with a graduation degree, candidates applying for the post of Senior Manager and Bank Manager must also have relevant work experience to apply for the posts. An application fee of Rs 850 will be charged on the candidates applying for the posts. For some reserved categories, the application will be Rs 175.

A three stage selection process will be commenced for the selection of the candidates out of the lakhs of candidates who apply every year. In the first stage a preliminary exam will be conducted to weed out the non serious candidates and select a group of candidates who will compete for the selection in the Mains exam. Making the competition, an interview round will also be conducted for some posts and a compiled merit list will be prepared after combining the marks obtained by candidates in each stage. The candidates who score the top marks will then be recruited in different RRB branches spread across the country. Under the present notification released by the IBPS, 43 rural banks have vacant posts at their respective banks.