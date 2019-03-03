RRB Recruitment: Group D results to be announced tomorrow – check details

Selected candidates in group D level will get the salary of Rs 18,000 in addition to allowance along with other benefits.

RRB Recruitment: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will declare the result of Group D exams on March 4 (Monday). The candidates can check their results at central as well as regional websites of the Board.

The RRB has issued a notification saying: “The list of candidates shortlisted for PET against CEN No. 02/2018 for Level 1 posts shall be published on 04-03-2019.” The candidates are advised to visit the official website of the board to download the result.

The RRB is in the process of filling over 62,000 vacancies. About 1.8 crore candidates had appeared for the exam. The applicants who clear this exam will have to appear for physical endurance test and medical test to be eligible for the final recruitment.

To clear the exam, candidates from the unreserved category will have to secure a minimum of 40 per cent, while OBC and SC/ST candidates will have to get 30 per cent. The eligibility criteria will be relaxed by 2 per cent for persons with disabilities in case of shortage of candidates reserved for them.

Selected candidates in group D level will get the salary of Rs 18,000 in addition to allowance along with other benefits.

PET Criteria

Males candidates will have to lift and also carry 35 kilograms of weight to a distance 100 metres in two minutes in one single time without putting the weight down. The candidates will also have to run for 1000 metres in four minutes and 15 seconds.

Females applicants must at least be able to pick and carry 20 kg of weight for 100 metres in two minutes without putting down the weight. They will also have to run for 1000 metres in 5.4 minutes.