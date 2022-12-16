RRB Recruitment 2022: CBT Group D results to be announced on this date – Details inside

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced that it will declare the results of the Computer Based Test (CBT) for group D recruitment on or before December 24, 2022. Those who are looking to check their results can do so through the official websites of Railway Recruitment Cells.

Earlier, the board had conducted the CBT exam from August 17, 2022, which went on till October 10, 2022. Candidates who clear this exam will be eligible for Physical Efficiency Test (PET). Even as the commission will announce the PET results from January 2023, it will issue another notification for the same. Check how candidates can check their results:

1) Candidates may first visit the official website indi.anrailways.gov.in

2) Now, candidates will be required to select the RRC for which they have applied.

3) After reaching the particular RRC, candidates may click on the result link.

4) Candidates may now check their results.

5) They may now download it.

6) Use it in case of need in future.

The commission recently announced the results of RRB Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) Level 5 exams. Those who had appeared for the exam were asked to check the official website rrbadg.gov.in.

It announced the names of candidates who were shortlisted for document verification for recruitment for posts that were earlier announced. The document verification process started on December 5, 2022.

The board also said that those candidates who are shortlisted will be informed through SMS or email. From here, they will be able to download their call letters . After the document verification process is complete, candidates will be required to undergo medical examinations in hospitals that have been nominated by the board.

It may be noted that candidates will have to pay Rs 24 at the time of their medical exams. Those candidates who are shortlisted for the next process of the recruitment drive must be ready for their document verification as also medical exams.