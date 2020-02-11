RRB Recruitment 2020: Allahabad JE final result declared – Here’s how to check it

RRB Recruitment 2020: A total of 24,92,554 candidates had applied for the JE exam.

RRB Recruitment 2020: The wait is finally over for a number of candidates as Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has come out with results for recruitment exam, held for the posts of Depot Material Superintendent (DMS), Chemical and Metallurgical Assistant (CMA) and Junior Engineer (JE).

Even as the merit list of candidates who appeared in RRB Allahabad has been announced, a number of other regional centres are yet to announce results. RRB Allahabad candidates may check their results at rrbald.gov.in.

The announced result is based on computer-based test (CBT) 1 and computer-based test (CBT) 2, medical exam as well as document verification The RRB Allahabad has announced 10 candidates as medically unfit even as they cleared other round of the recruitment process. Also due to lack of documents, results of 24 candidates have been withheld.

Here is how RRB Allahabad candidates may check their results

1. Candidates may first visit the official website rrbald.gov.in.

2. After logging-in on the site, candidates may click on the download result link

3. Now, a PDF file will appear on the deskstop screen

4. Candidates may now download their results

5. After downloading their results, candidates may keep the same for the future use.

Salary

As per the official notification, candidates who are selected will get a monthly salary of Rs 35,400, along with other allowances

A Total of 24,92,554 candidates had applied for the JE exam. It was however, marred by a number of controversies from an allegations of wrong selection procedure for the CBT 2 to pictures of question papers said to be of CBT 2 found on the internet.

Earlier, the North Eastern Railways, Gorakhpur came out with results for the post of apprentice. Candidates who appeared in the recruitment exam were asked to check their results through official websites – indianrailways.gov.in, ner.indianrailways.gov.in.

While, the recruitment process began on November 26, the exam was held last month.