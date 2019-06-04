RRB Recruitment 2019: Results for ALPs, Technicians CBT3 announced – How to check

By: |
New Delhi | Updated: June 4, 2019 5:19:23 PM

RRB Recruitment 2019: The board is looking to fill as many as 64,371 posts through this recruitment drive.

rrb ntpc, rrb ntpc exam date, rrb ntpc admit card, rrb al result, rrb recruitment, rrb recruitment 2019, rrb recruitment group d, rrb recruitment 2019 apply online, rrb recruitment notification, rrb jobs, rrb jobs 2019, rrb jobs vacancy 2019, rrb jobs latest, rrb jobs 2019 apply onlineRRB Recruitment 2019: Those who appeared for the exam may check their results

RRB Recruitment 2019: The Railways Recruitment Board (RRB) has declared result for exam conducted for the ALP technician post. The computer-based exam was conducted on May 10. Those who appeared for the exam may check their results through official websites. The board is looking to fill as many as 64,371 posts through this recruitment drive.

How to check results

*Candidates may first visit the official website

*After clicking on the website, they may click on the link ‘RRB alp, technician results, exam city slip..’

*Now, applicants will be redirected to next page

*Once reaching this page, candidates may log-in using their registration number

*Results will appear on screen, once this step is done.

Candidates may download it, and take out print out for future use .

Websites to check

RRB Guwahati (www.rrbguwahati.gov.im)

RRB RRB Jammu (www.rrbjammu.nic.in)

RRB Kolkata (www.rrbkolkata.gov.in)

Malda (www.rrbmalda.gov.in)

RRB Mumbai (www.rrbmumbai.gov.in)

RRB Muzaffarpur (www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in)

RRB Patna (www.rrbpatna.gov.in)

RRB Ranchi (www.rrbranchi.gov.in)

RRB Secunderabad (www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in)

RRB Ahmedabad (www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in)

RRB Ajmer (www.rrbajmer.gov.in)

RRB Allahabad (www.rrbald.gov.in)

RRB Bangalore (www.rrbbnc.gov.in)

RRB Bhopal (www.rrbbpl.nic.in)

RRB Bhubaneshwar (www.rrbbbs.gov.in)

RRB Bilaspur(www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in)

RRB Chandigarh (www.rrbcdg.gov.in)

RRB Chennai (www.rrbchennai.gov.in)

RRB Gorakhpur (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in)

RRB Siliguri (www.rrbsiliguri.org)

RRB Thiruvananthapuram (www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in)

Meanwhile, the board is expected to release admit card for 35,277 posts under the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) soon. The exam is likely to be held between June to September this year, as per official notification. Those who applied for these posts may download their RRB Hall Ticket 2019 through the official website of concerned RRBs, after admit cards are released.

The CBT will be conducted in two parts. The first one is objective paper with 100 questions from General Awareness (40 Marks); Mathematics (30 Marks); and General Intelligence and reasoning (30 Marks). Please note that negative marking will be done for incorrect answers. Those who are shortlisted in RRB NTPC CBT Phase 1 exam will be called the Phase 2 exam.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. JOBS
  3. RRB Recruitment 2019: Results for ALPs, Technicians CBT3 announced – How to check
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

NPA crisis: PSU banks staring at yet another spike in bad loans
Banking: Loan Loss
NPA crisis: PSU banks staring at yet another spike in bad loans
PSB banks bailout: Rs 2.5 lakh cr pumped in, yet Rs 4 lakh cr M-cap loss
PSB banks bailout: Rs 2.5 lakh cr pumped in, yet Rs 4 lakh cr M-cap loss
Allahabad Bank looks to recover Rs 2,000 crore bad loans per quarter
Allahabad Bank looks to recover Rs 2,000 crore bad loans per quarter
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
RAILWAYS DREAM RUN!
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
Hyundai Santro gets new updates for MY2019: Base Dlite trim renamed Era Executive
Hyundai Santro gets new updates for MY2019: Base Dlite trim renamed Era Executive
'No Helmet, No Petrol' Rule fails in Noida as violators continue to get fuel
'No Helmet, No Petrol' Rule fails in Noida as violators continue to get fuel
Honda CB300R Review: The next big hit for Honda, or is it?
Honda CB300R Review: The next big hit for Honda, or is it?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition