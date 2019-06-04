RRB Recruitment 2019: Results for ALPs, Technicians CBT3 announced – How to check

RRB Recruitment 2019: The Railways Recruitment Board (RRB) has declared result for exam conducted for the ALP technician post. The computer-based exam was conducted on May 10. Those who appeared for the exam may check their results through official websites. The board is looking to fill as many as 64,371 posts through this recruitment drive. How to check results *Candidates may first visit the official website *After clicking on the website, they may click on the link \u2018RRB alp, technician results, exam city slip..\u2019 *Now, applicants will be redirected to next page *Once reaching this page, candidates may log-in using their registration number *Results will appear on screen, once this step is done. Candidates may download it, and take out print out for future use . Websites to check RRB Guwahati (www.rrbguwahati.gov.im) RRB RRB Jammu (www.rrbjammu.nic.in) RRB Kolkata (www.rrbkolkata.gov.in) Malda (www.rrbmalda.gov.in) RRB Mumbai (www.rrbmumbai.gov.in) RRB Muzaffarpur (www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in) RRB Patna (www.rrbpatna.gov.in) RRB Ranchi (www.rrbranchi.gov.in) RRB Secunderabad (www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in) RRB Ahmedabad (www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in) RRB Ajmer (www.rrbajmer.gov.in) RRB Allahabad (www.rrbald.gov.in) RRB Bangalore (www.rrbbnc.gov.in) RRB Bhopal (www.rrbbpl.nic.in) RRB Bhubaneshwar (www.rrbbbs.gov.in) RRB Bilaspur(www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in) RRB Chandigarh (www.rrbcdg.gov.in) RRB Chennai (www.rrbchennai.gov.in) RRB Gorakhpur (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in) RRB Siliguri (www.rrbsiliguri.org) RRB Thiruvananthapuram (www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in) Meanwhile, the board is expected to release admit card for 35,277 posts under the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) soon. The exam is likely to be held between June to September this year, as per official notification. Those who applied for these posts may download their RRB Hall Ticket 2019 through the official website of concerned RRBs, after admit cards are released. The CBT will be conducted in two parts. The first one is objective paper with 100 questions from General Awareness (40 Marks); Mathematics (30 Marks); and General Intelligence and reasoning (30 Marks). Please note that negative marking will be done for incorrect answers.\u00a0Those who are shortlisted in RRB NTPC CBT Phase 1 exam will be called the Phase 2 exam.