RRB Recruitment 2019: Railway Recruitment Board invites applications for whopping 14,000 vacancies

RRB Recruitment 2019: Fresh jobs announced; check details

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has invited applications for the recruitment of about 14,000 vacant posts. The mode of application will be online. The country’s largest carrier is hiring candidates for posts such as Junior Engineer, Junior Engineer (Information Technology), Depot Material Superintendent, and Chemical and Metallurgical Assistant. The willing applicants can apply through the regional websites of RRB or by visiting the official website.

The process of application will begin from January 2, 2019. The last date of submitting online application is January 31, 2019. The last date to submit the fee online is February 4 while the last date of application form submission is February 7, 2019.

The applicants belonging to General and OBC categories need to pay an application fee of Rs 500/- while for SC and ST it is Rs 250/-. The mode of submission of application fee is online either through credit card, debit card, SBI e-challan or net banking.

The minimum age limit for applicants is 18 years while the maximum age limit is 33 years as on January 1, 2019. However, a relaxation of age limit is there for candidates belonging to SC, ST and OBC categories. In order to apply for the above-mentioned jobs, the candidates need to submit documents as mentioned in the official website.