RRB Recruitment 2019: Provisional final list for paramedical jobs out – how to check

RRB Recruitment 2019: With this recruitment drive, the RRB is looking to fill up as many as 1,937 vacancies.

RRB Recruitment 2019: The wait is over for candidates as the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has come out with the provisional list for positions in paramedical categories. Candidates may check the list through RRB’s regional websites

The board came out with a notification that said, “On the basis of the performance of CBT held from 19.07.2019 to 21.07.2019 and followed by verification of the documents held from 19.09.2019 to 21.09.2019 and 23.09.2019 (For Absentee Candidates) and on being found medically fit, 37 candidates have been empanelled in Provisional Part Panel – I issued on RRB/ALD website on 01.10.19. The remaining candidates who are found suitable with the following Roll Numbers have now been provisionally empanelled against the post of Paramedical Categories (Category No. 2, 6, 10,11, 12 & 16) under CEN-02/2019”.

“This is Provisional Final Panel for Category 02 (Staff Nurse), Category-06 (Health & Malaria Inspector Grade-III), Category 10 (Physiotherapist), Category-11(Pharmacist Grade-III), Category 12 (Radiographer) and category 16 (Lab Assistant Grade-II) under CEN No. 02/2019,” it added further.

The RRB has also come out with provisional panel for positions of Health and Malaria Inspector Grade-III (NCR), Health and Malaria Inspector Grade-III (NR), Pharmacist Grade III (NCR), Pharmacist, Grade-III (NR), Pharmacist, Grade-III (DLW) and Lady Health Visitor (DLW).

Here’s how candidates may check their merit list

1. Candidates may first visit the regional website, for example- rrbald.gov.in

2. After this, they may click on the download result link

3. Soon, a pdf file along with roll number of candidates will appear on the screen

4: Applicants may now download it.

5. After this, they may take out a print out for future use.

With this recruitment drive, the RRB is looking to fill up as many as 1,937 vacancies. The board conducted the computer-based test (CBT) from August 5 to 8, and the process of document verification was held from September 21 to 23.