RRB Recruitment 2019: Last date to apply for multiple vacancies extended — check details

Railway Jobs 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has extended the last date for online registration for ministerial and isolated posts by 15 days. There are a total of 1665 posts for the ministerial and isolated category. The application process, which began last month for various posts such as Junior Stenographer Hindi, English, Translator, Cooks, Welfare Inspector, Teacher, Law Assistant and other posts, was set to conclude on April 7. However, the board extended the date by two weeks to April 22.

The deadline was extended after the board noticed that applicants were making errors while filling up the forms. In a notice updated on RRB Bhopal’s website, the board said: “It has come to notice that the candidates are filling up higher educational qualification as a result of which posts having lower educational qualification are not being displayed in the post preferences online application format.”

The RRB has advised the candidates to fill up the minimum educational qualification or combination of qualifications as clearly mentioned in the parameters table.

The candidates will now be allowed to pay application fee through online mode till April 28. The last date to pay the application fee using SBI challan or Post office challan is April 26 till 1:00 pm. After payment of application fee, candidates will be allowed to complete the application process till April 30. The examination is likely to be held in July.

Railway Jobs 2019: Exam Pattern

1. Professional Ability- 50 questions for 50 marks

2. General Awareness- 15 questions for 15 marks

3. General Intelligence/Reasoning- 15 questions for 15 marks

4. Mathematics- 10 questions for 10 marks

5. General Science- 10 questions for 10 marks