RRB Recruitment 2019: Last date to apply for multiple vacancies extended — check details

By: | Published: April 7, 2019 9:43 PM

Railway Jobs 2019: The deadline was extended after the board noticed that applicants were making errors while filling up the forms.

rrb notification 2019, rrb notification 2019 syllabus, rrb requirements 2019, rrb ministerial 2019, rrb ministerial and isolated syllabus, rrb ministerial and isolated category syllabus, rrb mi recruitment, rrb recruitment 2019, rrb recruitment 2019 apply online, rrb recruitment 2019 syllabus, rrb recruitment 2019 pdf, rrb recruitment 2019 eligibility, railway jobs, Indian railways, indian railway jobs, jobs newsRailway Jobs 2019: The RRB has advised the candidates to fill up the minimum educational qualification or combination of qualifications as clearly mentioned in the parameters table.

Railway Jobs 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has extended the last date for online registration for ministerial and isolated posts by 15 days. There are a total of 1665 posts for the ministerial and isolated category. The application process, which began last month for various posts such as Junior Stenographer Hindi, English, Translator, Cooks, Welfare Inspector, Teacher, Law Assistant and other posts, was set to conclude on April 7. However, the board extended the date by two weeks to April 22.

The deadline was extended after the board noticed that applicants were making errors while filling up the forms. In a notice updated on RRB Bhopal’s website, the board said: “It has come to notice that the candidates are filling up higher educational qualification as a result of which posts having lower educational qualification are not being displayed in the post preferences online application format.”

Read | RRB notification 2019: Check exam date, salary, syllabus, other details here

The RRB has advised the candidates to fill up the minimum educational qualification or combination of qualifications as clearly mentioned in the parameters table.

The candidates will now be allowed to pay application fee through online mode till April 28. The last date to pay the application fee using SBI challan or Post office challan is April 26 till 1:00 pm. After payment of application fee, candidates will be allowed to complete the application process till April 30. The examination is likely to be held in July.

Railway Jobs 2019: Exam Pattern

1. Professional Ability- 50 questions for 50 marks
2. General Awareness- 15 questions for 15 marks
3. General Intelligence/Reasoning- 15 questions for 15 marks
4. Mathematics- 10 questions for 10 marks
5. General Science- 10 questions for 10 marks

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. JOBS
  3. RRB Recruitment 2019: Last date to apply for multiple vacancies extended — check details
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

RBI cuts rates, but money to stay costly — Explained
RBI cuts rates, but money to stay costly — Explained
Fitch denies India an upgrade for the 13th year in a row
Fitch denies India an upgrade for the 13th year in a row
Don’t be too happy over constantly falling food prices; here’s what India stands to lose
Don’t be too happy over constantly falling food prices; here’s what India stands to lose
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition