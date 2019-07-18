RRB recruitment 2019: Indian Railways to conduct exam for paramedical categories soon | Check dates

RRB recruitment 2019!

RRB recruitment 2019: The Indian Railways as a part of its latest recruitment drive will be conducting the Computer Based Test (CBT) for paramedical categories soon. The exam will be conducted across various centers in the country from July 19 to July 21. The CBT is being conducted by the Railway Recruitment Board to fill a total of 1,923 posts in the paramedical categories that include vacancies for staff nurse and dietitians among others. Candidates need to note that the exam will be conducted in three shifts every day, according to a statement released by the ministry.

The statement said that “in this recruitment drive, more than 4.39 lakh candidates will be taking the test which will be held in 345 test centers in 107 towns/cities across the country.”

This is the first recruitment process conducted by the Indian Railways in which reservation for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) will be available to eligible candidates. A total of 4,654 EWS candidates will be appearing in the tests against the 10 percent of the total vacancies earmarked for EWS candidates.

A large number of applicants for this recruitment process are from Uttar Pradesh (64,596) followed by Rajasthan (62,772), Maharashtra (38,097), Kerala (35,496). Among the number of applicants, females have outnumbered male candidates by 62 percent. Apart from this, there are 28 transgender candidates who will be appearing for the test.

The selected candidates will be appointed, inter alia, to the post of staff nurse, dietician, health and malaria inspector, pharmacist, optometrist, and radiographer. More than 50 per cent candidates are appearing for the post of staff nurse, according to PTI.

RRB recruitment 2019: Exam Pattern

The Computer Based Test will be conducted for a duration of 90 minutes. An extra 30 minutes will be given to Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBDs). The test will include questions from the professional stream, general awareness, general arithmetic, general intelligence and reasoning, and general science. There will be multiple choice objective questions. The questions of the test will be available in 15 different languages, including English and Hindi. The candidates can view the question in English and the language the candidate has opted as the medium of the test.