RRB recruitment 2019: Indian Railways offers multiple job posts at indianrailways.gov.in, check detail here

RRB recruitment 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) on behalf of the Indian Railways is offering a number of job posts, notification for which is available at indianrailways.gov.in. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of Railways now to apply for the posts on offer across the various zones. These job vacancies are available across- West Central Railway, RRB Junior Engineer posts, Northern Railway and Railway Protection Force. Mentioned below are the details that candidates need to take note of.

West Central Railway Recruitment 2019:

The West Central Railway, Jabalpur has invited candidates to apply for its recruitment process for the posts of Apprentice in various departments at Kota and Jabalpur divisions. There are a total of 2231 vacancies that will be filled through this process. Candidates are required to check their eligibility criteria before applying for the jobs at wcr.indianrailways.gov.in.

Important dates-

Last date for submission of application (for Kota Division): January 16, 2019

Last date for submission of application (for Jabalpur, MP Division): January 23, 2019

Last date for depositing the application fee(for Jabalpur, MP Division): January 23, 2019

Post details-

Apprentice (Jabalpur) – 1273 Posts

Apprentice (Kota) – 958 Posts

Education Qualification-

Age limit- Between 15 and 24 years

Candidates should have passed class 10th with a minimum aggregate of 50 percent marks from a recognised Board.

RRB JE Recruitment 2019:

The Railway Recruitment Board has invited candidates to apply for the post of Junior Engineer across RRBs in the country. Candidates can check the Zone-Wise Direct Apply Link on the official website of Indian Railways to apply for their respective zone. There are a total of 13,847 posts on offer through this recruitment process. Check the details here before applying-

Important dates-

Online Registration ends- January 31, 2019; 23.59 Hrs

Last date for payment of application fee- February 5, 2019

Post details-

Junior Engineer (JE): 12844

Junior Engineer (Information Technology): 29

Depot Material Superintendent (DMS): 227

Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant (CMS): 387

Education Qualification- Age limit- Between 18 to 31 years

Salary-

Level – 6: Pay Band: Rs.35,400 – Rs 1,12,400

Grade Pay: Rs. 4,200

RPF Recruitment 2019:

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has invited interested and eligible candidates to apply for the post of Constable at rpfonlinereg.org. A total of 798 posts are on offer through this recruitment process. Check the details before applying.

Application process ends: January 30, 2019

Constable – 798 Posts

Age Group – 18 to 25 years

Salary – Rs 19,900 – Rs 63,200/- Per Month

Northern Railway Recruitment 2019:

The Railway Recruitment Cell of Northern Railway has invited candidates to apply for the post of Apprentices under the Apprentices Act 1961 over Northern Railway. The notification for the same was released on December 27, 2018 and the application for it will end on December 31, 2019. Visit nr.indianrailways.gov.in to know more.