RRB Recruitment 2019: Indian Railways announces fresh job posts with 7th Pay Commission salary benefits; check details

RRB Recruitment 2019!

RRB Recruitment 2019: In a fresh recruitment notification, the Indian Railways has announced fresh vacancies for various posts in the Ministeria and Isolated Categories.Interested and eligible candidates can rush to the official website of Indian Railways now to fill the application form and compete the registration process. According to the notification, there will be a Single Stage Computer Based Test (CBT) followed by Stenography Skill Test (SST)/Translation Test (TT)/Performance Test (PT)/Teaching Skill Test (TST) (as applicable) and document verification and medical examination thereafter.

Candidates should also make sure that they fulfil the requisite educational/technical qualifications from recognized Board/University/Institute. Check the details mentioned below to know more about the posts on offer.

RRB Recruitment 2019: Important dates-

Online registration of Applications starts: March 8, 2019

Online registration of Applications ends: April 7, 2019| 23.59 hrs

Final submission of Applications: April 16, 2019

Computer Based Test (CBT): Tentative schedule between June – July 2019

RRB Recruitment 2019: Post details RRB wise-

RRB/AHMEDABAD- 30 posts

Junior Stenographer / Hindi: 2 Posts

Junior Stenographer / English: 1 Post

Junior Stenographer / Hindi: 7 Posts

Junior Stenographer / English: 16 Posts

Junior Translator / Hindi: 2 Posts

Staff And Welfare Inspector: 2 Posts

RRB/AJMER- 49 posts

Junior Stenographer / Hindi: 21 Posts

Junior Stenographer / English: 7 Posts

Junior Translator / Hindi: 11 Posts

Staff And Welfare Inspector: 2 Posts

Chief Law Assistant: 8 Posts

RRB/ALLAHABAD- 126 posts

Junior Stenographer / Hindi: 52 Posts

Junior Stenographer / English: 8 Posts

Staff And Welfare Inspector: 3 Posts

Chief Law Assistant Cook: 5 Posts

Post Graduate Teacher / Biology (English Medium) (Male): 3 Posts

Post Graduate Teacher / English (Male): 1 Post

Post Graduate Teacher / English (Female): 1 Post

Post Graduate Teacher / Geography (English Medium) (Female): 1 Post

Post Graduate Teacher / Physics (Male): 1 Post

Post Graduate Teacher / Physics (Female): 1 Posts

Post Graduate Teacher / Political Science (Female): 1 Post

Post Graduate Teacher /Computer Science: 1 Post

Trained Graduate Teacher / Computer Science: 1 Post

Trained Graduate Teacher / Home Science (Female): 1 Post

Trained Graduate Teacher / Hindi (Female): 1 Post

Trained Graduate Teacher / Social Science (Female): 1 Post

Physical Training Instructor (English Medium) (Male): 1 Post

Physical Training Instructor (English Medium) (Female): 1 Post

Assistant Mistress (Junior School): 4 Posts

Music Mistress: 1 Post

Dance Mistress: 1 Post

Laboratory Assistant / School: 2 Posts

Junior Translator / Hindi: 1 Post

Staff And Welfare Inspector: 1 Post

Junior Stenographer / Hindi: 3 Posts

Junior Stenographer / English: 4 Posts

Staff And Welfare Inspector: 10 Posts

Head Cook: 2 Posts

Cook: 12 Posts

RRB/BANGALORE- 103 posts

Junior Stenographer / English: 14 Posts

Chief Law Assistant: 1 Post

Junior Stenographer / Hindi: 3 Posts

Junior Stenographer / English: 62 Posts

Junior Translator / Hindi: 15 Posts

Staff And Welfare Inspector: 3 Posts

Chief Law Assistant: 5 Posts

RRB/BHOPAL- 24 posts

Junior Stenographer / Hindi: 6 Posts

Junior Stenographer / English: 13 Posts

Staff And Welfare Inspector: 5 Posts

RRB/BHUBANESWAR- 53 posts

Junior Stenographer / English: 30 Posts

Junior Translator / Hindi: 13 Posts

Staff And Welfare Inspector: 4 Posts

Chief Law Assistant: 3 Posts

Finger Print Examiner: 3 Posts

RRB/BILASPUR- 28 posts

Junior Stenographer / English: 15 Posts

Junior Translator / Hindi: 8 Posts

Staff And Welfare Inspector: 1 Posts

Chief Law Assistant: 4 Posts

RRB/CHANDIGARH- 88 posts

Junior Stenographer / Hindi: 18 Posts

Junior Stenographer / English: 41 Posts

Junior Translator / Hindi: 12 Posts

Staff And Welfare Inspector: 3 Posts

Lab Assistant Grade Iii Chemist And Metalurgist: 3 Posts

Finger Print Examiner: 2 Posts

Head Cook: 4 Posts

Cook: 2 Posts

Senior Publicity Inspector: 3 Posts

RRB/CHENNAI- 154 posts

Junior Stenographer / English: 93 Posts

Junior Translator / Hindi: 7 Posts

Staff And Welfare Inspector: 4 Posts

Lab Assistant Grade III Chemist And Metalurgist: 31 Posts

Cook: 3 Posts

Junior Stenographer / English: 13 Posts

Junior Translator / Hindi: 2 Posts

Staff And Welfare Inspector: 1 Posts

RRB/GORAKHPUR- 76 posts

Junior Stenographer / Hindi: 10 Posts

Junior Translator / Hindi: 20 Posts

Staff And Welfare Inspector:2 Posts

Chief Law Assistant: 4 Posts

Junior Stenographer / Hindi: 16 Posts

Junior Translator / Hindi: 2 Posts

Chief Law Assistant: 1 Post

Junior Stenographer / Hindi: 19 Posts

Junior Translator / Hindi: 2 Posts

RRB/GUWAHATI- 58 posts

Junior Stenographer / English: 42 Posts

Junior Translator / Hindi: 14 Posts

Staff And Welfare Inspector: 2 Posts

RRB/JAMMU-SRINAGAR- 59 posts

Junior Stenographer / Hindi: 20 Posts

Junior Stenographer / Hindi: 7 Posts

Junior Stenographer / English: 9 Posts

Staff And Welfare Inspector: 1 Post

Chief Law Assistant: 1 Post

Lab Assistant Grade III Chemist And Metalurgist: 1 Post

Junior Stenographer / English: 20 Posts

RRB/KOLKATA- 319 posts

Junior Stenographer / English: 34 Posts

Junior Translator / Hindi: 4 Posts

Chief Law Assistant: 1 Post

Junior Stenographer / English: 160- Posts

Junior Translator / Hindi: 27 Posts

Staff And Welfare Inspector: 6 Posts

Chief Law Assistant: 4 Posts

Senior Publicity Inspector: 1 Post

Staff And Welfare Inspector: 1 Post

Chief Law Assistant: 3 Posts

Junior Stenographer / Hindi: 11 Posts

Junior Stenographer / English: 39 Posts

Junior Translator / Hindi: 7 Posts

Staff And Welfare Inspector: 2 Posts

Chief Law Assistant: 2 Posts

Lab Assistant Grade III Chemist And Metalurgist: 16 Posts

Senior Publicity Inspector: 1 Post

RRB/MALDA- 24 posts

Junior Stenographer / English: 9 Posts

Staff And Welfare Inspector: 1 Post

Junior Stenographer / English: 12 Posts

Staff And Welfare Inspector: 2 Posts

RRB/MUMBAI- 267 posts

Junior Stenographer / Hindi: 66 Posts

Junior Stenographer / English: 64 Posts

Junior Translator / Hindi: 28 Posts

Staff And Welfare Inspector: 12 Posts

Chief Law Assistant: 7 Posts

Publicity Inspector: 1 Post

Photographer: 2 Posts

Junior Stenographer / English: 5 Posts

Junior Stenographer / Hindi: 10 Posts

Junior Stenographer / English: 39 Posts

Junior Translator / Hindi: 23 Posts

Staff And Welfare Inspector: 3 Posts

Chief Law Assistant: 6 Posts

Finger Print Examiner: 1 Post

RRB/PATNA- 72 posts

Junior Stenographer / Hindi: 10 Posts

Junior Stenographer / English: 13 Posts

Junior Translator / Hindi: 28 Posts

Staff And Welfare Inspector: 4 Posts

Chief Law Assistant: 6 Posts

Junior Stenographer / Hindi: 1 Post

Junior Stenographer / Hindi: 10 Posts

RRB/RANCHI- 21 posts

Junior Stenographer / English: 10 Posts

Junior Stenographer / Hindi: 2 Posts

Junior Stenographer / English: 8 Posts

Staff And Welfare Inspector: 1 Post

RRB/SECUNDERABAD: 95 posts

Junior Stenographer / English: 9 Posts

Junior Stenographer / English: 59 Posts

Junior Translator / Hindi: 18 Posts

Staff And Welfare Inspector: 9 Posts

RRB/THIRUVANANTHAPURAM- 19 posts

Junior Stenographer / English: 19 Posts

RRB Recruitment 2019: 7th Pay Commission salary for different posts-

1. Junior Stenographer / Hindi: Rs 25500

2. Junior Stenographer / English: Rs 25500

3. Junior Translator / Hindi: Rs 35400

4. Staff And Welfare Inspector: Rs 35400

5. Chief Law Assistant: Rs 44900

6. Lab Assistant Grade Iii Chemist And Metallurgist: Rs 19900

7. Finger Print Examiner: Rs 35400

8. Head Cook: Rs 29200

9. Cook: Rs 19900

10. Senior Publicity Inspector: Rs 35400

11. Publicity Inspector 5 29200

12. Photographer 4 25500

13. Post Graduate Teacher / Biology (English Medium) (Male): Rs 47600

14. Post Graduate Teacher / English (Male): Rs 47600

15. Post Graduate Teacher / English (Female): Rs 47600

16. Post Graduate Teacher / Geography (English Medium) (Female): Rs 47600

17. Post Graduate Teacher / Physics (Male): Rs 47600

18. Post Graduate Teacher / Physics (Female): Rs 47600

19. Post Graduate Teacher / Political Science (Female): Rs 47600

20. Post Graduate Teacher / Computer Science: Rs 47600

21. Trained Graduate Teacher / Computer Science: Rs 44900

22. Trained Graduate Teacher / Home Science (Female): Rs 44900

23. Trained Graduate Teacher / Hindi (Female): Rs 44900

24. Trained Graduate Teacher / Social Science (Female): Rs 44900

25. Physical Training Instructor (English Medium) (Male): Rs 44900

26. Physical Training Instructor (English Medium) (Female): Rs 44900

27. Assistant Mistress (Junior School): Rs 35400

28. Music Mistress: Rs 35400

29. Dance Mistress: Rs 35400

30. Laboratory Assistant/School: Rs 25500