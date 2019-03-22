RRB Recruitment 2019: Indian Railways announces fresh job posts with 7th Pay Commission salary benefits; check details

RRB Recruitment 2019: Fresh vacancies announced for Indian Railway job aspirants at indianrailways.gov.in. Check 7th Pay Commission salary, post details and other details.
RRB Recruitment 2019: In a fresh recruitment notification, the Indian Railways has announced fresh vacancies for various posts in the Ministeria and Isolated Categories.Interested and eligible candidates can rush to the official website of Indian Railways now to fill the application form and compete the registration process. According to the notification, there will be a Single Stage Computer Based Test (CBT) followed by Stenography Skill Test (SST)/Translation Test (TT)/Performance Test (PT)/Teaching Skill Test (TST) (as applicable) and document verification and medical examination thereafter.
Candidates should also make sure that they fulfil the requisite educational/technical qualifications from recognized Board/University/Institute. Check the details mentioned below to know more about the posts on offer.
RRB Recruitment 2019: Important dates-
Online registration of Applications starts: March 8, 2019
Online registration of Applications ends: April 7, 2019| 23.59 hrs
Final submission of Applications: April 16, 2019
Computer Based Test (CBT): Tentative schedule between June – July 2019
RRB Recruitment 2019: Post details RRB wise-
RRB/AHMEDABAD- 30 posts
Junior Stenographer / Hindi: 2 Posts
Junior Stenographer / English: 1 Post
Junior Stenographer / Hindi: 7 Posts
Junior Stenographer / English: 16 Posts
Junior Translator / Hindi: 2 Posts
Staff And Welfare Inspector: 2 Posts
RRB/AJMER- 49 posts
Junior Stenographer / Hindi: 21 Posts
Junior Stenographer / English: 7 Posts
Junior Translator / Hindi: 11 Posts
Staff And Welfare Inspector: 2 Posts
Chief Law Assistant: 8 Posts
RRB/ALLAHABAD- 126 posts
Junior Stenographer / Hindi: 52 Posts
Junior Stenographer / English: 8 Posts
Staff And Welfare Inspector: 3 Posts
Chief Law Assistant Cook: 5 Posts
Post Graduate Teacher / Biology (English Medium) (Male): 3 Posts
Post Graduate Teacher / English (Male): 1 Post
Post Graduate Teacher / English (Female): 1 Post
Post Graduate Teacher / Geography (English Medium) (Female): 1 Post
Post Graduate Teacher / Physics (Male): 1 Post
Post Graduate Teacher / Physics (Female): 1 Posts
Post Graduate Teacher / Political Science (Female): 1 Post
Post Graduate Teacher /Computer Science: 1 Post
Trained Graduate Teacher / Computer Science: 1 Post
Trained Graduate Teacher / Home Science (Female): 1 Post
Trained Graduate Teacher / Hindi (Female): 1 Post
Trained Graduate Teacher / Social Science (Female): 1 Post
Physical Training Instructor (English Medium) (Male): 1 Post
Physical Training Instructor (English Medium) (Female): 1 Post
Assistant Mistress (Junior School): 4 Posts
Music Mistress: 1 Post
Dance Mistress: 1 Post
Laboratory Assistant / School: 2 Posts
Junior Translator / Hindi: 1 Post
Staff And Welfare Inspector: 1 Post
Junior Stenographer / Hindi: 3 Posts
Junior Stenographer / English: 4 Posts
Staff And Welfare Inspector: 10 Posts
Head Cook: 2 Posts
Cook: 12 Posts
RRB/BANGALORE- 103 posts
Junior Stenographer / English: 14 Posts
Chief Law Assistant: 1 Post
Junior Stenographer / Hindi: 3 Posts
Junior Stenographer / English: 62 Posts
Junior Translator / Hindi: 15 Posts
Staff And Welfare Inspector: 3 Posts
Chief Law Assistant: 5 Posts
RRB/BHOPAL- 24 posts
Junior Stenographer / Hindi: 6 Posts
Junior Stenographer / English: 13 Posts
Staff And Welfare Inspector: 5 Posts
RRB/BHUBANESWAR- 53 posts
Junior Stenographer / English: 30 Posts
Junior Translator / Hindi: 13 Posts
Staff And Welfare Inspector: 4 Posts
Chief Law Assistant: 3 Posts
Finger Print Examiner: 3 Posts
RRB/BILASPUR- 28 posts
Junior Stenographer / English: 15 Posts
Junior Translator / Hindi: 8 Posts
Staff And Welfare Inspector: 1 Posts
Chief Law Assistant: 4 Posts
RRB/CHANDIGARH- 88 posts
Junior Stenographer / Hindi: 18 Posts
Junior Stenographer / English: 41 Posts
Junior Translator / Hindi: 12 Posts
Staff And Welfare Inspector: 3 Posts
Lab Assistant Grade Iii Chemist And Metalurgist: 3 Posts
Finger Print Examiner: 2 Posts
Head Cook: 4 Posts
Cook: 2 Posts
Senior Publicity Inspector: 3 Posts
RRB/CHENNAI- 154 posts
Junior Stenographer / English: 93 Posts
Junior Translator / Hindi: 7 Posts
Staff And Welfare Inspector: 4 Posts
Lab Assistant Grade III Chemist And Metalurgist: 31 Posts
Cook: 3 Posts
Junior Stenographer / English: 13 Posts
Junior Translator / Hindi: 2 Posts
Staff And Welfare Inspector: 1 Posts
RRB/GORAKHPUR- 76 posts
Junior Stenographer / Hindi: 10 Posts
Junior Translator / Hindi: 20 Posts
Staff And Welfare Inspector:2 Posts
Chief Law Assistant: 4 Posts
Junior Stenographer / Hindi: 16 Posts
Junior Translator / Hindi: 2 Posts
Chief Law Assistant: 1 Post
Junior Stenographer / Hindi: 19 Posts
Junior Translator / Hindi: 2 Posts
RRB/GUWAHATI- 58 posts
Junior Stenographer / English: 42 Posts
Junior Translator / Hindi: 14 Posts
Staff And Welfare Inspector: 2 Posts
RRB/JAMMU-SRINAGAR- 59 posts
Junior Stenographer / Hindi: 20 Posts
Junior Stenographer / Hindi: 7 Posts
Junior Stenographer / English: 9 Posts
Staff And Welfare Inspector: 1 Post
Chief Law Assistant: 1 Post
Lab Assistant Grade III Chemist And Metalurgist: 1 Post
Junior Stenographer / English: 20 Posts
RRB/KOLKATA- 319 posts
Junior Stenographer / English: 34 Posts
Junior Translator / Hindi: 4 Posts
Chief Law Assistant: 1 Post
Junior Stenographer / English: 160- Posts
Junior Translator / Hindi: 27 Posts
Staff And Welfare Inspector: 6 Posts
Chief Law Assistant: 4 Posts
Senior Publicity Inspector: 1 Post
Staff And Welfare Inspector: 1 Post
Chief Law Assistant: 3 Posts
Junior Stenographer / Hindi: 11 Posts
Junior Stenographer / English: 39 Posts
Junior Translator / Hindi: 7 Posts
Staff And Welfare Inspector: 2 Posts
Chief Law Assistant: 2 Posts
Lab Assistant Grade III Chemist And Metalurgist: 16 Posts
Senior Publicity Inspector: 1 Post
RRB/MALDA- 24 posts
Junior Stenographer / English: 9 Posts
Staff And Welfare Inspector: 1 Post
Junior Stenographer / English: 12 Posts
Staff And Welfare Inspector: 2 Posts
RRB/MUMBAI- 267 posts
Junior Stenographer / Hindi: 66 Posts
Junior Stenographer / English: 64 Posts
Junior Translator / Hindi: 28 Posts
Staff And Welfare Inspector: 12 Posts
Chief Law Assistant: 7 Posts
Publicity Inspector: 1 Post
Photographer: 2 Posts
Junior Stenographer / English: 5 Posts
Junior Stenographer / Hindi: 10 Posts
Junior Stenographer / English: 39 Posts
Junior Translator / Hindi: 23 Posts
Staff And Welfare Inspector: 3 Posts
Chief Law Assistant: 6 Posts
Finger Print Examiner: 1 Post
RRB/PATNA- 72 posts
Junior Stenographer / Hindi: 10 Posts
Junior Stenographer / English: 13 Posts
Junior Translator / Hindi: 28 Posts
Staff And Welfare Inspector: 4 Posts
Chief Law Assistant: 6 Posts
Junior Stenographer / Hindi: 1 Post
Junior Stenographer / Hindi: 10 Posts
RRB/RANCHI- 21 posts
Junior Stenographer / English: 10 Posts
Junior Stenographer / Hindi: 2 Posts
Junior Stenographer / English: 8 Posts
Staff And Welfare Inspector: 1 Post
RRB/SECUNDERABAD: 95 posts
Junior Stenographer / English: 9 Posts
Junior Stenographer / English: 59 Posts
Junior Translator / Hindi: 18 Posts
Staff And Welfare Inspector: 9 Posts
RRB/THIRUVANANTHAPURAM- 19 posts
Junior Stenographer / English: 19 Posts
RRB Recruitment 2019: 7th Pay Commission salary for different posts-
1. Junior Stenographer / Hindi: Rs 25500
2. Junior Stenographer / English: Rs 25500
3. Junior Translator / Hindi: Rs 35400
4. Staff And Welfare Inspector: Rs 35400
5. Chief Law Assistant: Rs 44900
6. Lab Assistant Grade Iii Chemist And Metallurgist: Rs 19900
7. Finger Print Examiner: Rs 35400
8. Head Cook: Rs 29200
9. Cook: Rs 19900
10. Senior Publicity Inspector: Rs 35400
11. Publicity Inspector 5 29200
12. Photographer 4 25500
13. Post Graduate Teacher / Biology (English Medium) (Male): Rs 47600
14. Post Graduate Teacher / English (Male): Rs 47600
15. Post Graduate Teacher / English (Female): Rs 47600
16. Post Graduate Teacher / Geography (English Medium) (Female): Rs 47600
17. Post Graduate Teacher / Physics (Male): Rs 47600
18. Post Graduate Teacher / Physics (Female): Rs 47600
19. Post Graduate Teacher / Political Science (Female): Rs 47600
20. Post Graduate Teacher / Computer Science: Rs 47600
21. Trained Graduate Teacher / Computer Science: Rs 44900
22. Trained Graduate Teacher / Home Science (Female): Rs 44900
23. Trained Graduate Teacher / Hindi (Female): Rs 44900
24. Trained Graduate Teacher / Social Science (Female): Rs 44900
25. Physical Training Instructor (English Medium) (Male): Rs 44900
26. Physical Training Instructor (English Medium) (Female): Rs 44900
27. Assistant Mistress (Junior School): Rs 35400
28. Music Mistress: Rs 35400
29. Dance Mistress: Rs 35400
30. Laboratory Assistant/School: Rs 25500
