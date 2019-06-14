RRB recruitment 2019: Important update for Indian Railway job aspirants at indianrailways.gov.in | Check details

RRB recruitment 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) on behalf of the Indian Railways has released an important update for Assistant Loco Pilot and Technicians post aspirants at indianrailways.gov.in. Candidates can visit the official website of Indian Railways now to check the update now. According to a recent notice released by the RRBs, the schedule for document verification (DV) of Shortlisted candidates is now available on the website. The results for the same were released on June 7, 2019. The process of Document verification is set to commence on June 16 and the same will end on August 21, 2019. Candidates shortlisted for the posts on offer will have to visit the venue as per the schedule. Check the details below to know more. Venue for Documents Verification: Railway Recruitment Board, Railway Colony, Near Railway Station, Chandigarh Reporting Time: 9.00 AM - Candidates need to note that after the completion of document verification, they will be sent for a Medical Examination at the nominated Railway Hospital located in the jurisdiction of RRB on the next day of DV. Accordingly, candidates need to go prepared for DV & Medical Examination. - Candidates have been shortlisted for Document Verification(DV) based on their score in 2nd stage CBT, Aptitude Test (for ALP). The list uncludes 50% additional candidates for the posts over and above the revised vacancies published on the websites of RRBs. - For the allocation of ALP posts, a total of 70% of 2nd stage CBT Part A score & 30% of Aptitude Test T-Score are considered and for Technician posts only 2nd stage CBT Part A score is considered subject to securing the qualifying mark of 35% in Part B. - Shortlisted candidates for DV should produce all the original documents along with two sets of Xerox copies in A4 size as detailed in the CEN and e-call letter. Note: It is important for the candidates to beware of people who might try and misguide them with false promises of getting a job. It is important to understand that the recruitment process in the RRB exams is fully computerised and the selection is based purely on the merit of candidates. There is no shortcut in order to be selected for the posts.