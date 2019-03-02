RRB Recruitment 2019: Group D results will be announced on this day- check details

RRB had conducted the exam to fill up 62,907 vacancies

RRB Recruitment 2019: The results of the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Group D exam will be out soon. As per the official notification, results will be out on March 4 (Monday), Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results at central as well as regional websites.

RRB had conducted the exam to fill up 62,907 vacancies. Close to 1.8 crore candidates registered for the exam. Candidates who are selected will have to appear for Physical Endurance Test (PET), medical exam as well as document verification to be eligible for recruitment. Candidates who are selected in group D level will get the salary of Rs 18,000 in addition to allowance along with other benefits.

For eligibility in various categories, the minimum percentage of marks is 40 per cent for unreserved, 30 per cent for OBC, 30 per cent for SC and 30 per cent for ST. According to the official notification, the eligibility criteria will be relaxed by 2 per cent for PWD in case of shortage of candidates reserved for them.

PET criteria

Males: Candidates looking to apply must be able to lift and also carry 35 kilograms of weight to a distance 100 metres in two minutes in one single time, without putting the weight down. They also have to run for 1000 metres in four minutes and 15 seconds.

Females: Applicants must at least be able to pick and carry 20 kg of weight for 100 metres in two minutes without putting down the weight. They will also have to run for 1000 metres in five minutes and 40 seconds

How to download results

1) Candidates may open the browser their desktops, mobiles or tablets

2) Now they must visit the RRB’s respective regional website

3) Applicants may now click on the link ‘RRB group D result’

4) Now, candidates will have to wait while being redirected to a new page

5) They can log-in using credentials

6) After this, the result will appear