RRB recruitment 2019: Check Indian Railway salary with 7th Pay Commission benefits for over 35000 NTPC posts, details here

RRB Jobs 2019: Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) application process starts.

RRB recruitment 2019: The online application process for Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) has been initiated by the Indian Railways at indianrailways.gov.in. Railways aspirants who wish apply for the posts on offer can visit the official website now to fill the online application. There are a total of 35277 posts on offer by the Railways. While the application process has commenced today, the same will continue till March 31, 2019.

According to the official notification, candidates can apply for a number of posts under NTPC. They are- Junior Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Junior Time Keeper, Trains Clerk, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Senior Clerk cum Typist, Junior Account Assistant cum Typist, Senior Time Keeper, Commercial Apprentice and Station Master in various Zonal Railways and Production Units of Indian Railways. Check the details below to know more-

RRB recruitment 2019: Salary with 7th Pay Commission benefits-

A. For Under Graduate Posts-

1. Junior Clerk cum Typist- Rs 19900

2. Accounts Clerk cum Typist- Rs 19900

3. Junior Time Keeper- Rs 19900

4. Trains Clerk- Rs 19900

5. Commercial cum Ticket Clerk- Rs 21700

B. For Graduate Posts-

1. Traffic Assistant- Rs 25500

2. Goods Guard- Rs 29200

3. Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk- Rs 29200

4. Senior Clerk cum Typist- Rs 29200

5. Junior Account Assistant cum Typist- Rs 29200

6. Senior Time Keeper- Rs 29200

7. Commercial Apprentice- Rs 35400

8. Station Master- Rs 35400

Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) application process starts.

RRB recruitment 2019: Important dates-

Online registration opens: March 1, 2019

Online registration ends: March 31, 2019; 23.59 Hrs

Final submission of Online Applications: April 12, 2019; 23.59 Hrs

1st Stage Computer Based Test (CBT): Tentatively scheduled between June to September 2019

RRB recruitment 2019: Eligibility Criteria-

A. For Under Graduate Posts-

– Candidates should have qualified class 12th (+2 Stage) or its equivalent examination from a recognised institute

– Age limit between 18 to 30 Years as on 01.07.2019

B. For Graduate Posts-

– Candidates should have a University Degree or its equivalent from a recognised institute

– Age limit between 18 to 33 Years as on 01.07.2019

Note: For more information, candidates can visit the official website of Indian Railways to know more and check the official notification.