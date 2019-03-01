RRB recruitment 2019: Check Indian Railway salary with 7th Pay Commission benefits for over 35000 NTPC posts, details here

By: | Published: March 1, 2019 10:19 PM

RRB recruitment 2019: The Indian Railways has commenced the application process for 35277 Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) posts at indianrailways.gov.in. Check now.

railway recruitment 2019, railway recruitment 2019 ntpc, railway recruitment 2019 apply online, railway recruitment 2019 notification, railway recruitment 2019 vacancy detail, rrb recruitment 2019, rrb recruitment 2019 ntpc, rrb recruitment 2019 paramedical staff, rrb recruitment 2019 for staff nurse, railway recruitment board, Railway jobs, jobs newsRRB Jobs 2019: Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) application process starts.

RRB recruitment 2019: The online application process for Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) has been initiated by the Indian Railways at indianrailways.gov.in. Railways aspirants who wish apply for the posts on offer can visit the official website now to fill the online application. There are a total of 35277 posts on offer by the Railways. While the application process has commenced today, the same will continue till March 31, 2019.

According to the official notification, candidates can apply for a number of posts under NTPC. They are- Junior Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Junior Time Keeper, Trains Clerk, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Senior Clerk cum Typist, Junior Account Assistant cum Typist, Senior Time Keeper, Commercial Apprentice and Station Master in various Zonal Railways and Production Units of Indian Railways. Check the details below to know more-

RRB recruitment 2019: Salary with 7th Pay Commission benefits-

A. For Under Graduate Posts-

1. Junior Clerk cum Typist- Rs 19900
2. Accounts Clerk cum Typist- Rs 19900
3. Junior Time Keeper- Rs 19900
4. Trains Clerk- Rs 19900
5. Commercial cum Ticket Clerk- Rs 21700

B. For Graduate Posts-

1. Traffic Assistant- Rs 25500
2. Goods Guard- Rs 29200
3. Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk- Rs 29200
4. Senior Clerk cum Typist- Rs 29200
5. Junior Account Assistant cum Typist- Rs 29200
6. Senior Time Keeper- Rs 29200
7. Commercial Apprentice- Rs 35400
8. Station Master- Rs 35400

railway recruitment 2019, railway recruitment 2019 ntpc, railway recruitment 2019 apply online, railway recruitment 2019 notification, railway recruitment 2019 vacancy detail, rrb recruitment 2019, rrb recruitment 2019 ntpc, rrb recruitment 2019 paramedical staff, rrb recruitment 2019 for staff nurse, railway recruitment board, Railway jobs, jobs newsNon-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) application process starts.

RRB recruitment 2019: Important dates-

Online registration opens: March 1, 2019
Online registration ends: March 31, 2019; 23.59 Hrs
Final submission of Online Applications: April 12, 2019; 23.59 Hrs
1st Stage Computer Based Test (CBT): Tentatively scheduled between June to September 2019

RRB recruitment 2019: Eligibility Criteria-

A. For Under Graduate Posts-

– Candidates should have qualified class 12th (+2 Stage) or its equivalent examination from a recognised institute
– Age limit between 18 to 30 Years as on 01.07.2019

B. For Graduate Posts-

– Candidates should have a University Degree or its equivalent from a recognised institute
– Age limit between 18 to 33 Years as on 01.07.2019

Note: For more information, candidates can visit the official website of Indian Railways to know more and check the official notification.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. JOBS
  3. RRB recruitment 2019: Check Indian Railway salary with 7th Pay Commission benefits for over 35000 NTPC posts, details here
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition