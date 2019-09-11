RRB Recruitment 2019: Board releases paramedical document verification admit cards – check details

RRB Recruitment 2019: Last month, the board announced the result of RRB Junior Engineer (JE) exam.

RRB Recruitment 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has come out with the schedule for verification of documents of candidates who earlier cleared the computer-based exam for recruitment in paramedical and nursing jobs. The board has sent admit cards to candidates with details of venue and time on registered email ids and phone numbers through email and SMS respectively.

The board will also publish on its official websites the list of short listed candidates for the process document verifications.

Below are the documents that candidates are required to submit:

1. Candidates are required to submit educational qualification.

2. If applicable, they will have to submit their reservation certificate related to their caste/PwD/EWS.

3. Candidates will also have to submit their residential proofs.

4. They will also have to submit their matrimonial status certificate.

5 . In case, the candidate is employed, he/she will have to submit employment record certificates

6. They are required to submit passport-size photographs.

7. Applicants will also have to submit any government authorised identity proof.

The board is looking to fulfill as many as 1,937 posts. The CBT was conducted by RRB on August 5 to 8. Candidates in unreserved categories are required to score 40 per cent marks, SC candidates need 30 per cent and ST candidates 25 per cent marks respectively to qualify. It may be noted that the maximum number of marks will be 100. It may be noted that the maximum number of marks will be 100.

Last month, the board announced the result of RRB Junior Engineer (JE) exam. It also announced the exam date for the second CBT. Candidates were advised to check their results at the official website – indianrailways.gov.in and RRB websites. The result were declared for Kolkata, Thiruvananthapuram, and Bangalore regions.