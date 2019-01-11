RRB Recruitment 2019: As application process begins, here’s how you may apply for 13,487 posts region-wise

It is one of the biggest recruitment drives by Railways.

RRB Recruitment 2019: The Indian Railways has already issued notification for RRB JE Recruitment 2019 for 13,847 posts last month. and online application for the same is still going on. Candidates looking to apply may do so by checking zone-wise direct apply link to apply for their zones respectively.

The online process has already started on RRB’s official website, which will go on till January 31. Candidates may submit online application fee by February 5.

The board had released a notification recently on reduction of number of seats to 13,487 from earlier 14,033. The board had reduced as many as 547 seats. Applications had been issued for Junior Engineer (Information Technology), Junior Engineer (JE), and Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant (CMS) and Depot Material Superintendent (DMS) posts in different zones to be filled through various regional websites of Railway Recruitment Board

Vacancy details:

Total number of posts: 13,487

First date of online application: January 2

Last date for online application submission: January 31

End date to pay offline: February 4

End date for online payment: February 5

Tentative date of first stage CBT: April or May

Pay scale

Those who are selected will get basic pay of Rs 35,400 per month.

Age limit

The minimum to apply is 18. The maximum age limit is 31 years for General candidates. OBCs and SC/ST candidates will get 3 years and 5 years age relaxation respectively. Candidates will also get age relaxation as per the official norms.

How to apply

Interested candidates may apply for these positions through all the region based official websites of the board.

Following are list of regions and regional websites where candidates may apply

RRB Ahmedabad

https://www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in/

RRB Ajmer

https://www.rrbajmer.org/

RRB Allahabad

https://www.rrbald.gov.in/

RRB Bangalore

https://www.rrbbnc.gov.in/

RRB Bhopal

https://www.rrbbpl.nic.in/

RRB Bhubaneswar

Advertisements for above posts had been issued through weekly Employment Newspaper December 29, 2018 – January, 2019 week. It is one of the biggest recruitment drives by Railways for the government job seekers, specially for candidates looking for Railway Engineer jobs and vacancy updates.